FAQ/Advertised Fare
In compliance with the Department of Transportation’s new price advertising rule, fares displayed on southwest.com will now include the government excise tax, government segment fees, September 11th security fees, and airport passenger facility charges.
Your fare has not changed. However, all airlines are now required to include all government-imposed taxes and fees in the advertised fare. Please remember that Southwest’s low base fares remain unchanged and that we don’t charge a change fee* and Bags Fly Free®**!
*Fare difference may apply
** First and second checked bags. Baggage weight and size limits apply
No, the government-imposed taxes and fees that are now included in the fare display were previously added to the fare at the time of purchase.
No, the fare displayed only includes government taxes and fees and does not cover optional/additional products.
To ensure that southwest.com remains easy to use, we have rounded the advertised/displayed price up to the nearest dollar. However, the actual amount the Customer pays could be slightly lower than the rounded up advertised/displayed fare.
Yes, should you want to see your fare broken out to understand the government-imposed taxes and fees that are included in your fare, you can click on the “Fare Breakdown” link on the price page and it will explain the fare break down.
Yes, the Department of Transportation’s price advertising rule applies to all airlines.