FAQ/Age Verification for Child or Infant
- If you are traveling on a ticketed Infant Fare or Child Fare, you must present the traveler's proof of age (i.e., birth certificate or another government-issued photo ID that indicates the ticketed traveler's date of birth) to a Customer Service Agent at the airport in order to check in for your flight.
- At that time, the date of birth in your Rapid Rewards® or Southwest account will be updated to indicate that age has been verified. If you do not have a Rapid Rewards or Southwest account, you must create one and provide proof of age to a Customer Service Agent in order to check in online or at a self-service kiosk in the future. The next time the age verified Customer travels, you will be able to request the boarding pass on southwest.com.
- If you prefer, you may mail a copy of a valid picture I.D. or birth certificate proving age to: Southwest Airlines Customer Relations; P.O. Box 36662; Dallas, TX 75235. Please be sure to indicate the ticketed traveler's Rapid Rewards account number with your request, and submit your request at least two weeks prior to your flight
- The date of birth field in the account will be updated to reflect that age has been verified.
- If you submit your request in writing, you will receive a confirmation letter in the mail once the date of birth has been verified.
- Once the date of birth has been verified, you may check in online and request a boarding pass, as long as the traveler's account number is present in the reservation for which you are checking in.
Please remember to provide the traveler's account number when you make future reservations on southwest.com or through our toll-free reservations number (1-800-I-FLY-SWA or 1-800-435-9792) so that you can check in online.
If you are not traveling on a Child Fare or Infant Fare, you do not need to be age verified to request your boarding pass on southwest.com or at a self-service kiosk.