FAQ/Checked Baggage
Your first two checked bags fly free® at Southwest (subject to weight and size limits)! Each additional bag and any oversized bag (more than 50 pounds or is larger than 62 inches) is $75 per item, one-way.
Some countries have embargoes on extra baggage. We'll notify you if you are flying to a destination impacted by an embargo.
The maximum weight is 50 pounds, and the maximum size is 62 inches (length + width + height) per checked bag.
Overweight items from 51 to 100 pounds and oversized items in excess of 62 inches but not more than 80 inches will be accepted for a fee of $75 per item.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screens all checked baggage for your security. Unlocked bags can be examined quickly. Locked bags will be opened if necessary, then resealed.
Neither Southwest Airlines nor the TSA is liable for damage caused to locked bags that must be opened for security purposes. (We highly recommend that you do not pack the following items in your checked baggage: cash, jewelry, electronics, laptop computers, fragile items, medications, car keys, and important documents.)
Please make sure that any sharp objects (especially needles, syringes, and other items needed for medication) are properly covered and secured to prevent injury to yourself and our Employees who care for your bags.
Please see an Agent if you need to check a bag less than 45 minutes before the scheduled departure time. We'll make every effort to get late checked baggage on your flight. But if the late checked baggage does not arrive with you at your destination, Southwest will not pay for delivery charges to get it to you.