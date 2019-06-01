FAQ/Hotel Booking
The cancellation and refund policies vary between different properties and room types. If you wish to review, adjust, or cancel your reservation, please revert to the confirmation email and follow the instructions therein. Please note that you may be charged for your cancellation in accordance with the accommodation provider's cancellation policy, (pre)payment and no-show policy, or not be entitled to any repayment of any (pre)paid amount. We recommend that you read the cancellation, (pre)payment, and no-show policy of the accommodation provider carefully prior to making your reservation. Additionally, remember to make further payments on time as may be required for the relevant reservation.
In the event that your flight itinerary has been disrupted by an event that does not qualify as a Force Majeure Event as defined in the Southwest Airlines Co. Contract of Carriage (https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf) (such flight disruption, herein defined as the “Flight Disruption”), you may be eligible for a full or partial refund of your unused accommodation booked for the same trip through Southwesthotels.com. Flight itineraries with an original scheduled departure date on or after June 1, 2019 may be eligible for the Flight Disruption Policy.
Refunds can be requested via our Customer Service team at 1-888-850-3958 (1-866-938-1297 - En Español) or by visiting www.southwesthotels.com.
Note: The cancellation deadline is listed under Hotel Policies.
If your flight itinerary has been disrupted by an event that does not qualify as a Force Majeure Event as provided for in the Southwest Airlines Co. Contract of Carriage (https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf) and as determined by Southwest in its sole discretion (such flight disruption, herein defined as the “Flight Disruption”), to receive a full or partial refund of the non-refundable costs you paid for unused accommodation, you must submit your refund request to Southwesthotels.com Customer Service, no later than 90 days after the scheduled departure date, or any payments and deposits shall be forfeited. Your refund request must contain the following information: Customer name, Southwest Airlines confirmation number, hotel confirmation number, and original scheduled date of departure. Flight itineraries with an original scheduled departure date on or after June 1, 2019 may be eligible for the Flight Disruption Policy.
If you booked a trip through Southwesthotels.com, please call the 24/7 Customer Service line for our Partner, Booking.com, at 1-888-850-3958. Refunds will be processed to the original form of payment.
Yes, it's easy to cancel or change your booking via our self-service tool www.southwesthotels.com. Please remember to check the hotel’s cancellation policy before making any changes to your reservation. Non-refundable rooms and other special deals may have a different cancellation policy. Room-specific cancellation information can be found next to the room type under the "Conditions" column on the hotel's page.
Your PIN code is the 4-digit number in your booking confirmation. Used with your booking number, it allows you to log in to www.southwesthotels.com. At www.southwesthotels.com you can view, change or cancel your booking. Remember to keep your PIN code confidential.
If you have a question for a property before you book, please see the information under "Policies" and "Facilities" of that property on our website. If you can't find your answer there, please contact Customer Service by phone or email, and we'll be happy to ask on your behalf.
Once you've booked, you can see the property's contact details in your online booking confirmation. Your confirmation email will also have this information, and you can see it in under Manage Booking as well. The Booking.com mobile app also includes this information.
The payment process for your stay varies based on the individual hotel and room type. You can check how you will be charged for your stay in the "Hotel Policies," in the room description under "Conditions" and in your booking confirmation.
Most hotels don't require a payment or deposit in advance. If they do, you can find the details under "Hotel Policies" on the hotel’s page and in your confirmation email.
This depends on the hotel and the room type selected, but it's easy to see what's included by checking the text under the room name. Tax requirements change from country to country so it's always good to check. You can see more detailed information about what is included in the price by moving your cursor over the text in the "Conditions" column. This information will also be in your confirmation email and can be accessed via www.southwesthotels.com.
No, we don't charge any fees at all.
No, you cannot use discount coupons when booking on our website. In such cases you will need to follow the instructions given by the organization issuing the coupon.
We invite you (by email) to write a review after you have booked through us and stayed at the hotel.
Everyone who books through Southwest Airlines will be invited to write a review after their stay.
You are not able to edit a review once it has been submitted.
Because of the number of reviews we receive, it can take a few days before it appears on the website.
No. Once we've checked for obscenities, we post all reviews as they were submitted (both positive and negative).
Absolutely not. We are proud that all of our reviews are written by real guests who have stayed in the hotels they are reviewing.
Yes, you have the option to leave a review anonymously. In this case only your country, date of review and your traveler type (e.g. "Solo traveler," "Mature couple," etc.) will be shown.
Southwest cares about your peace of mind. You may be eligible for a full or partial refund of your unused accommodation booked for the same trip through southwesthotels.com if Southwest Airlines disrupts your flight itinerary.
Your eligibility to receive a full or partial refund of your unused accommodation will be determined in conjunction with the terms and conditions listed herein.
Rapid Rewards points will only be awarded for the portion of the trip that is paid for and completed by the Customer. Air travel on Southwest Airlines and any cancellations related to such air travel are governed by Southwest Airlines Co. Contract of Carriage (https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf). Any add-ons purchased for your trip other than accommodations are not eligible for a refund.
In the event that your flight itinerary has been disrupted by an event that does not qualify as a Force Majeure Event as provided for in the Southwest Airlines Co. Contract of Carriage (https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf) and as determined by Southwest in its sole discretion (such flight disruption, herein defined as the “Flight Disruption”), you may be eligible for a full or partial refund of your unused accommodation, ground transportation, and activities arrangements booked for the same trip through Southwest Vacations or Southwesthotels.com.
Your eligibility to receive a full or partial refund of your unused accommodation, ground transportation, and activities arrangements will be determined in conjunction with the terms and conditions listed herein. Once the Flight Disruption occurs, to receive a full or partial refund of the non-refundable costs you paid for unused accommodation, ground transportation, and activities arrangements, you must submit your refund request to Southwest Vacations Customer care or Southwesthotels.com Customer Service, depending on which entity you booked your trip with, no later than 90 days after the scheduled departure date, or any payments and deposits shall be forfeited. Your refund request must contain the following information: Customer name, Southwest Airlines confirmation number, hotel or Southwest Vacations confirmation number, and original scheduled date of departure. Flight itineraries with an original scheduled departure date on or after June 1, 2019 may be eligible for the Flight Disruption Policy.
If you booked a trip through Southwest Vacations, please call Southwest Vacations Customer care at 833-446-7335. Business hours are: Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm CST, Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm CST, Sunday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm CST. Refunds will be processed to the original form of payment.
If you booked a trip through Southwesthotels.com, please call the 24/7 Customer Service line for our Partner, Booking.com, at 1-888-850-3958. Refunds will be processed to the original form of payment.
Rapid Rewards points will only be awarded for the portion of the trip that is paid for and completed by the Customer. Air travel on Southwest Airlines and any cancellations related to such air travel are governed by Southwest Airlines Co. Contract of Carriage (https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf). Any add-ons purchased for your trip other than accommodations, activities and/or ground transportation are not eligible for a refund.
Best Price Guaranteed
We’ve partnered with Booking.com in order to offer Customers the convenience of shopping for all of their travel needs in one place, as well as the opportunity to earn Rapid Rewards Points for qualifying stays.
When you book a hotel via SouthwestHotels.com, we want to ensure you’re receiving the best rate possible. If you find a lower rate for your reservation, you can contact the customer care team right away.
They may be able to match the price of the other deal if:
- You contact Booking.com immediately after booking (it must be at least 24 hours before your check-in date) with all the details of the other deal, including a link to the offer on the website and the exact price being quoted.
- The other deal must be bookable online and still available when the customer care team checks.
- The other deal is subject to the same booking conditions and must be identical to the reservation you made on SouthwestHotels.com. This includes:
- Same property and accommodation type.
- Identical check-in and check-out dates, room type and property.
- Cancellation policy and booking conditions (including the cancellation policy, meal plan, package offer, etc.) must be the same.
- The conditions of your booking with SouthwestHotels.com still allow penalty-free cancellations and modifications.
Additionally, it is important to note that the Best Price Guarantee offer does not apply if:
- You booked a “Points Plus Property” on SouthwestHotels.com.
- The other deal is offered through a website that does not reveal which property or accommodation type you’ll be staying at until after you’ve booked.
- You book using special membership rates, frequent stayer rates, loyalty points, any rewards programs or special promotions made available by the accommodation provider.
To report a lower rate, look for the “Found this room cheaper somewhere else?” link on your confirmation page or in “View all bookings” on SouthwestHotels.com. If you have any additional questions, please call 1-888-850-3958. You will need to provide your hotel booking confirmation number and PIN when you call.