The cancellation and refund policies vary between different properties and room types. If you wish to review, adjust, or cancel your reservation, please revert to the confirmation email and follow the instructions therein. Please note that you may be charged for your cancellation in accordance with the accommodation provider's cancellation policy, (pre)payment and no-show policy, or not be entitled to any repayment of any (pre)paid amount. We recommend that you read the cancellation, (pre)payment, and no-show policy of the accommodation provider carefully prior to making your reservation. Additionally, remember to make further payments on time as may be required for the relevant reservation.

In the event that your flight itinerary has been disrupted by an event that does not qualify as a Force Majeure Event as defined in the Southwest Airlines Co. Contract of Carriage (https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf) (such flight disruption, herein defined as the “Flight Disruption”), you may be eligible for a full or partial refund of your unused accommodation booked for the same trip through Southwesthotels.com. Flight itineraries with an original scheduled departure date on or after June 1, 2019 may be eligible for the Flight Disruption Policy.