FAQ/Car Rentals
Age requirements may vary by car rental company. Most car rental companies require the renter/authorized operator to be a minimum of 25 years of age.
At time of rental, an acceptable, valid driver's license issued from your country of residence MUST be presented and must be valid for the entire rental period. For rentals in the United States, an International Driver's Permit is recommended for licenses that are in a language other than English. All rentals require a valid driver's license issued in your home country, with or without the International Driver's Permit. No rentals will be permitted with only an International Driver's Permit.
There may be separate charges from taxes at participating locations which could include airport fees, surcharges, and/or motor vehicle fees related to car rentals.
If you choose to exit on a shuttle bus, an airport access fee of up to 11% may apply at some locations. There is an 8.5% to 11.1% airport concession recovery fee that may apply on all rentals at many airports. Please check at time of rental for details.
Applicable local taxes vary by location, and all rental charges are subject to the local tax for that location. Please verify at time of rental.
Unless specifically indicated, rental rates do not include gasoline.
All drivers must have a major credit card and a valid driver's license in the driver's name, and will pay for the rental at the rental car counter. Credit card information is not required at time of reservation.
Your credit card will be charged once you return the rental vehicle to the rental location.
To cancel your existing reservation, you must navigate to the Cars section on southwest.com and select the Cancel Reservation link. You will need to know:
- Car Confirmation Number
- Pickup Date
- Driver's First Name
- Driver's Last Name
We advise you print off your confirmation page or confirmation email to provide upon check-in. Your confirmation email/page will serve as your receipt of booking and payment.
They accept all major credit cards including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Network, and Rapid Rewards Visa. Please note: Car rentals cannot be paid for with a Southwest® gift card or a Southwest LUV Voucher at this time.