If any portion of your itinerary contains an international flight and you plan to check luggage, you will be required to do so at the Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter upon arrival at the airport.



Connecting passengers must claim all luggage, regardless of final destination, upon arrival in the U.S. After clearing Customs, connecting passengers will then be required to re-check all checked luggage with a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent before proceeding to connecting flight(s).



For international flights, Passengers must check their baggage at least 60 minutes before the flight's scheduled departure. Exception: for flights departing Aruba, the minimum check-in time is at least 75 minutes before the flight's scheduled departure.