FAQ/Email Updates and Southwest Click 'N Save®
Click 'N Save emails are sent weekly, and sometimes more when we have a travel deal so exciting that we can’t wait to tell you about it!
There are multiple ways to subscribe to the Click 'N Save mailing list:
- Select Special offers at the top of any Southwest.com page, and then select Sign up.
- Select the Click 'N Save link in the footer of the Southwest.com homepage.
- Go to Southwest.com/email.
- Log in to your account on Southwest.com. Select My Account and then scroll down to My Preferences. Click Communication and from here you may subscribe to email communications.
Click the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any Click 'N Save email. Or you can log in to your account on Southwest.com. Select My Account and then scroll down to My Preferences. Click Communication and from here you may unsubscribe from email communications.
If you change your email address, you need to unsubscribe your previous email address and subscribe your new email address in order to continue receiving Click 'N Save emails.
Verify your subscription. Based on what the subscription status screen indicates, follow these steps:
- If your email address is not on the mailing list, subscribe to the mailing list again.
- Add SouthwestAirlines@iluv.southwest.com to your address book to make sure our email is not being delivered to your junk email box.
- If your email address has been added to the mailing list, contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to verify that they have not blocked email from our system. If your ISP has not blocked our email, you should receive the next one.
Make sure that you have unsubscribed for each type of email you do not want to receive by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Or, log in to your Rapid Rewards account and update your Communication Preferences for each type of email. Remember, even if you unsubscribe from our promotional emails like Click 'N Save and Rapid Rewards Email Updates, you will still receive transactional emails when you make a reservation on Southwest.com.
Yes. If the email we send does not reach you, it is returned to our system. We will unsubscribe you if this happens frequently. If we unsubscribe you, you can re-subscribe to the mailing list at any time.
Yes. Southwest Airlines accepts email correspondence from Customers. Whether you'd like to share kudos from your last flight with us or tell us if there is something we could do better, please drop us a line and let us know. Visit our Contact Us page for more information. There is a five business-day response window for emails. If you need immediate assistance, please call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792).
Southwest In A Nutshell is a quarterly email containing all of the exciting news and promotions we have to share with you.
There are a couple of ways to subscribe to the Southwest In A Nutshell mailing list:
- Go to Southwest In A Nutshell sign up page.
- Log in to your Southwest account. On the left navigation, click on "Account Details" to expand the options. Click on "Email Preferences." You can now use the check boxes to opt-in and opt-out of Southwest In A Nutshell.
