Yes. Southwest Airlines accepts email correspondence from Customers. Whether you'd like to share kudos from your last flight with us or tell us if there is something we could do better, please drop us a line and let us know. Visit our Contact Us page for more information. There is a five business-day response window for emails. If you need immediate assistance, please call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792).