Our email will be sent to you throughout the week and will feature content like Southwest promotions, sales, news, and more so you’ll always be in the know.
There are lots of ways to subscribe to our email:
- Select Special Offers at the top of any Southwest.com® page and then select Sign up and save.
- Click on “Wanna receive email from us?” at the bottom of any Southwest.com page.
- Go to Southwest.com/email-signup.
- Log in to your Rapid Rewards® account on Southwest.com. Select My Account and then Profile. Click Communications to subscribe to our email or update your preferences.
Click the unsubscribe link at the bottom of an email, or log in to your account on Southwest.com. Select My Account, then Profile and then Communications. Scroll down and select unsubscribe.
If your email address changes, you’ll need to unsubscribe your previous email address and subscribe using your new email address to continue getting promotional email from Southwest.
- If your email address is not on the mailing list, subscribe to the mailing list again.
- Add SouthwestAirlines@iluv.southwest.com to your address book to make sure our email is not being delivered to your junk email box.
- If your email address has been added to the mailing list, contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to verify that they have not blocked email from our system. If your ISP has not blocked our email, you should receive the next one.
Make sure you unsubscribed by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Or log in to your Rapid Rewards account and update your Communication Preferences. It may take up to 10 business days to process your request. If you are signed up under multiple email addresses, you will need to repeat these same instructions for each email address. Remember, even if you unsubscribe from our promotional email, you will still receive emails when you book a flight on Southwest.com.
Yes. If the email we send does not reach you, it is returned to our system. We will unsubscribe you if this happens frequently. If we unsubscribe you, you can re-subscribe to the mailing list at any time.
Yes. Southwest Airlines accepts email correspondence from Customers. Whether you'd like to share kudos from your last flight with us or tell us if there is something we could do better, please drop us a line and let us know. Visit our Contact Us page for more information. If you need immediate assistance, please call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792).