Southwest In A Nutshell is a quarterly email containing all of the exciting news and promotions we have to share with you.
There are a couple of ways to subscribe to the Southwest In A Nutshell mailing list:
- Go to Southwest In A Nutshell sign up page.
- Log in to your Southwest account. On the left navigation, click on "Account Details" to expand the options. Click on "Email Preferences." You can now use the check boxes to opt-in and opt-out of Southwest In A Nutshell.
Click on the "Unsubscribe" link at the bottom of any Southwest In A Nutshell email. You can also log in to your Southwest account; click on "Account Details" to expand the options; and click on "Email Preferences." Uncheck the "Southwest In A Nutshell" checkbox.
If you change your email address, you need to unsubscribe your previous email address and subscribe your new email address to continue receiving Southwest In A Nutshell emails.
Yes. If the email we send does not reach you, it is returned to our system. We will unsubscribe you if this happens frequently. If we unsubscribe you, you can re-subscribe to the mailing list anytime.
Yes. Southwest Airlines accepts email correspondence from Customers. Whether you'd like to share kudos from your last flight with us, or tell us about something we could do better, please drop us a line and let us know. Visit our Contact Us page for more information.
There is a five business-day response window for emails. If you need immediate assistance, please call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792).