The following airports have Fly By Priority Lanes available at the Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter: Aruba (AUA), Cancun (CUN), Montego Bay (MBJ), Nassau (NAS), Punta Cana (PUJ), and San Jose del Cabo (SJD).

Punta Cana (PUJ) is the only non-U.S. airport that has a Fly By Priority Lane at the security checkpoint.