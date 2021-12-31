Food and Drinks
Complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are available on flights over 250 miles, with additional snacks available on flights to and from Hawaii.
The drink menu is available on the Inflight WiFi Portal. To maintain mask compliance, simply zoom in on your drink choice and show the image to your Flight Attendant when it’s time to order.
You’re welcome to bring your own non-alcoholic drinks onboard. As a reminder, FAA regulations prohibit passengers from drinking alcohol on the aircraft unless it’s served by the air carrier.
You’re welcome to bring your own food onboard.
We do not offer snacks for purchase during the flight, so be sure to grab something before boarding.
Due to the temporary suspension of our inflight alcoholic beverage service, any drink coupons set to expire in 2020 or 2021 will now be accepted through December 31, 2021. Please keep your original coupon(s) to redeem onboard once inflight alcoholic drink service resumes.