Yes! Group Passengers can check in on southwest.com and reserve their boarding positions beginning 24 hours prior to departure. Upon your airport arrival, please proceed to the ticket counter to receive your boarding passes.



The online check in process for Group travel is slightly different than you may be used to for non-Group travel.



Domestic Groups

1. Go to southwest.com and click "Check In" to reserve your boarding positions. Please enter the confirmation number and first and last name of any one of your travelers.

2. You have the option to either check in the entire Group, or select specific Passengers.

3. The names of successfully checked in Passengers along with their boarding positions will begin to populate on the screen one at a time. Please note: Certain Passengers may not be eligible for online check in and must proceed to the ticket counter.

4. Upon arrival at the airport, please proceed to the ticket counter to receive your boarding passes.



International Groups

1. Go to southwest.com and click 'Check In' to reserve your boarding positions. Please enter the confirmation number and first and last name of any one of the travelers.

2. You will only be able to check in one Passenger at a time.

3. A valid passport and emergency contact information will be needed to complete the check in process.

4. Repeat steps 1 - 3 for each International Passenger.

5. Upon arrival at the airport, please proceed to the ticket counter to receive your boarding passes.