FAQ/Travel Experience for Hawaii Travel
- Home
- FAQ
- Hawaii Travel
- Travel Experience for Hawaii Travel
- As with other domestic destinations Southwest flies to, Unaccompanied Minors will be permitted to fly on nonstop or direct flights to the Hawaiian Islands.
- When checking an Unaccompanied Minor (UM) in for travel, the parent/guardian must complete the Plants and Animals Declaration Form at the departure gate prior to the traveler boarding the aircraft. Once completed, place the form in the front pocket of the UM lanyard.
- When accepting a Young Traveler (YT), the parent/guardian should complete the Plants and Animals Declaration Form at the departure gate prior to boarding the aircraft when possible. Once completed, the YT should hold onto the form until it is collected prior to landing.
- A Gate Agent must verify that any UM/YT has a completed and signed Plants and Animals Declaration Form.
- For additional information regarding Unaccompanied Minors and helpful tips, visit: https://southwest.com/html/customer-service/family/unaccompanied-minors-pol.html
- For additional information regarding Young Travelers and helpful tips, visit: https://www.southwest.com/html/customer-service/family/young-travelers.html
- Since this trip isn’t every day, your onboard snack shouldn’t be either. You’ll get a complimentary snack bag that includes a little bit of everything to satisfy those inflight cravings.
- In addition to the complimentary drinks we usually offer, we’re putting a tropical twist on the menu. You can sip on a Minute Maid® Pineapple Orange Juice Blend for free, or purchase a Kona Longboard® Island Lager® or Blue Chair Bay® Coconut Spiced Rum. This calls for a toast—cheers to your island getaway!
- We don’t have standard or USB plugs onboard, so if your smartphone, tablet, or laptop is running low on battery, we recommend getting a quick charge in the airport prior to boarding.
- Our Inflight Entertainment Portal* features a flight tracker, arrival and connecting gate information, free movies, and access to Southwest.com at no charge. You can also enjoy free messaging1, free on-demand TV2, free Live TV2, free music2, and web browsing (with paid WiFi access) during your flight.
*Available only on WiFi enabled aircraft. 1 Messaging service only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp. 2 Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights free Live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of flight.
- For only $8 all day** (and free for our A-List Preferred Members) per device, you can access the internet, check your email, or post on social media. We accept all major forms of payment: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa, and PayPal.
**Internet access for $8 a day per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Price is subject to change. May not be available full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO®, and VoIP. We also prohibit access to certain obscene or offensive content.
More information