Best Price Guaranteed

We’ve partnered with Booking.com in order to offer Customers the convenience of shopping for all of their travel needs in one place, as well as the opportunity to earn Rapid Rewards Points for qualifying stays.

When you book a hotel via SouthwestHotels.com, we want to ensure you’re receiving the best rate possible. If you find a lower rate for your reservation, you can contact the customer care team right away.

They may be able to match the price of the other deal if:

You contact Booking.com immediately after booking (it must be at least 24 hours before your check-in date) with all the details of the other deal, including a link to the offer on the website and the exact price being quoted. The other deal must be bookable online and still available when the customer care team checks. The other deal is subject to the same booking conditions and must be identical to the reservation you made on SouthwestHotels.com. This includes: Same property and accommodation type.

Identical check-in and check-out dates, room type and property.

Cancellation policy and booking conditions (including the cancellation policy, meal plan, package offer, etc.) must be the same. The conditions of your booking with SouthwestHotels.com still allow penalty-free cancellations and modifications.

Additionally, it is important to note that the Best Price Guarantee offer does not apply if:

You booked a “Points Plus Property” on SouthwestHotels.com. The other deal is offered through a website that does not reveal which property or accommodation type you’ll be staying at until after you’ve booked. You book using special membership rates, frequent stayer rates, loyalty points, any rewards programs or special promotions made available by the accommodation provider.

To report a lower rate, look for the “Found this room cheaper somewhere else?” link on your confirmation page or in “View all bookings” on SouthwestHotels.com. If you have any additional questions, please call 1-888-850-3958. You will need to provide your hotel booking confirmation number and PIN when you call.