FAQ/Inflight WiFi and Entertainment
We do not currently offer onboard power. However, with the recent redesign of our gate areas, you can charge your device(s) at our power stations, where available, prior to your flight.
We do not currently offer seatback screens or devices for rental. WiFi must be accessed from your personal WiFi-enabled device.
WiFi coverage may not be available for the duration of your flight to/from our international destinations. You will receive notification via the Inflight Entertainment Portal during your flight, however, with information regarding when we anticipate a loss of coverage.
The pricing below includes all day access, per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Each service is independent of the others, so you do not have to purchase WiFi in order to purchase other offerings.
WiFi1*
Price: $8
Forms of Payment: American Express; Discover; MasterCard; Visa; PayPal; Apple Pay
Access to: Browse the web, check email, stay up-to-date with social media
TV
Price: Free!
Access to: Select live TV2* channels and a variety of on-demand TV episodes*
Movies*
Price: Free!
Access to: Recent releases and selected classics
Messaging3*
Price: Free!
Access to: iMessage and WhatsApp
1 Internet access for $8 a day per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Price is subject to change. May not be available full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO® and VoIP. We also prohibit access to certain obscene or offensive content.
2 Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights Free live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of flight.
3 Messaging service only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight).
* Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Where available.
WiFi, live TV, movies, messaging and more are accessible via the Inflight Entertainment portal. To access these features during your flight, ensure your mobile device is set to airplane mode and select “SouthwestWiFi” from the list of available WiFi networks. A new page will appear with a link to www.southwestwifi.com or with an option to copy the URL. Click on the link or copy it into your browser. If the Inflight Entertainment Portal doesn't load automatically, type www.southwestwifi.com into the address bar. Lastly, select your entertainment and enjoy!
Inflight Entertainment Portal
The Inflight Entertainment Portal features multiple entertainment offerings, such as movies, messaging, and live TV, along with arrival and connecting gate information and access to Southwest.com at no charge.
WiFi
Satellite-based gate-to-gate WiFi1* connectivity is available for $8 all day, per device.
TV
TV is currently free of charge and is comprised of live TV2* channels and on-demand* episodes of your favorite shows as well as behind the scenes content from Southwest.
Movies
Movies* are currently free of charge. We have a wide variety of movies available - check the Inflight Entertainment Portal for movie options.
Check the Inflight Entertainment Portal or Southwest.com/Wifi for movie options.
Messaging
Messaging3* is currently free of charge. You can access pre-downloaded messaging apps (iMessage and WhatsApp) to stay in contact with friends and family using the same apps. Messaging access is automatically included as part of the purchase of full access WiFi.
Customer needs to agree to the terms on the messaging page in the portal in order to receive access.
Important note: The blue text bubble indicates iMessage while the green text bubble indicates SMS. Messaging will not work with SMS. If you get an error message, you or your contact may not be connected to iMessage.
1 Internet access for $8 a day per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Price is subject to change. May not be available full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO® and VoIP. We also prohibit access to certain obscene or offensive content.
2 Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights Free Live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of flight.
3 Messaging service only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight).
* Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Where available.
Using the same supported device, launch your internet browser to return to the Southwest Airlines Inflight Entertainment Portal. Find the previously watched movie content and click "Watch Now."
We apologize for any inconvenience that you might experience. First, confirm that both the aircraft and your device are indeed WiFi-enabled, then try disconnecting and connecting again.
We apologize for any inconvenience you might experience. You should confirm that your device meets the minimum requirements to support TV and movies.
WiFi
All you need is a WiFi-enabled device with an Internet browser. Please note that cellular devices without a WiFi component will not work with this system, and their use is restricted to game or airplane mode per federal regulations.
TV and Movies
- Laptops and Macs
Operating System: Windows 7 and above; OSX 10.11 and above
Browser: Most recent version in addition to one previous version of Chrome, Firefox, Safari (Mac only), and Edge (Windows only)
- iOS Mobile and Tablets
Operating System: iOS 12 and above; iPadOS 13 and above.
- Android Mobile and Tablets
Operating System: Android 8.0 and above.
Learn more at Southwest.com/Wifi. Please note that utilizing privacy browser modes may impact product availability.
Every device is different but here are the basic steps:
- Head to your Settings. Switch your device to Airplane Mode, then turn your WiFi on.
- Choose SouthwestWiFi from your WiFi network list. A new page will appear with a link to www.southwestwifi.com or with an option to copy the URL. Click on the link or copy it into your browser.
- If the Inflight Entertainment Portal doesn't load automatically, type www.southwestwifi.com into the address bar.
- Select your entertainment and enjoy! Certain content may require downloading the Southwest app.
Note: Please ensure your device is switched to "airplane mode" once the aircraft doors are closed. WiFi will remain on and accessible for taxi, takeoff, and landing.
In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO® and VoIP, along with certain indecent, obscene and offensive content.