The pricing below includes all day access, per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Each service is independent of the others, so you do not have to purchase WiFi in order to purchase other offerings.

WiFi1*

Price: $8

Forms of Payment: American Express; Discover; MasterCard; Visa; PayPal; Apple Pay

Access to: Browse the web, check email, stay up-to-date with social media

TV

Price: Free!

Access to: Select live TV2* channels and a variety of on-demand TV episodes*

Movies*

Price: Free!

Access to: Recent releases and selected classics

Messaging3*

Price: Free!

Access to: iMessage and WhatsApp

1 Internet access for $8 a day per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Price is subject to change. May not be available full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO® and VoIP. We also prohibit access to certain obscene or offensive content.

2 Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights Free live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of flight.

3 Messaging service only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight).

* Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Where available.