Inflight WiFi: Before Your Flight
We do not currently offer onboard power. However, with the recent redesign of our gate areas, you can charge your device(s) at our power stations, where available, prior to your flight.
We do not currently offer seatback screens or devices for rental. WiFi must be accessed from your personal WiFi-enabled device.
WiFi coverage may not be available for the duration of your flight to/from our international destinations. You will receive notification via the Inflight Entertainment Portal during your flight, however, with information regarding when we anticipate a loss of coverage.