FAQ/Onboard Inflight Wi-Fi
WiFi
All you need is a WiFi-enabled device with an Internet browser. Please note that cellular devices without a WiFi component will not work with this system, and their use is restricted to game or airplane mode per federal regulations.
TV and Movies
- Laptops and Macs
Operating System: Windows 7 and above; OSX 10.11 and above
Browser: Most recent version in addition to one previous version of Chrome, Firefox, Safari (Mac only), and Edge (Windows only)
- iOS Mobile and Tablets
Operating System: iOS 12 and above; iPadOS 13 and above.
- Android Mobile and Tablets
Operating System: Android 8.0 and above.
Learn more at Southwest.com/Wifi. Please note that utilizing privacy browser modes may impact product availability.
Every device is different but here are the basic steps:
- Head to your Settings. Switch your device to Airplane Mode, then turn your WiFi on.
- Choose SouthwestWiFi from your WiFi network list. A new page will appear with a link to www.southwestwifi.com or with an option to copy the URL. Click on the link or copy it into your browser.
- If the Inflight Entertainment Portal doesn't load automatically, type www.southwestwifi.com into the address bar.
- Select your entertainment and enjoy! Certain content may require downloading the Southwest app.
Note: Please ensure your device is switched to "airplane mode" once the aircraft doors are closed. WiFi will remain on and accessible for taxi, takeoff, and landing.
In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO® and VoIP, along with certain indecent, obscene and offensive content.