WiFi

All you need is a WiFi-enabled device with an Internet browser. Please note that cellular devices without a WiFi component will not work with this system, and their use is restricted to game or airplane mode per federal regulations.

TV and Movies

Laptops and Macs

Operating System: Windows 7 and above; OSX 10.11 and above

Browser: Most recent version in addition to one previous version of Chrome, Firefox, Safari (Mac only), and Edge (Windows only)

Operating System: Windows 7 and above; OSX 10.11 and above Browser: Most recent version in addition to one previous version of Chrome, Firefox, Safari (Mac only), and Edge (Windows only) iOS Mobile and Tablets

Operating System: iOS 12 and above; iPadOS 13 and above.

Operating System: iOS 12 and above; iPadOS 13 and above. Android Mobile and Tablets

Operating System: Android 8.0 and above.

Learn more at Southwest.com/Wifi. Please note that utilizing privacy browser modes may impact product availability.