FAQ/Inflight Wi-Fi Pricing
The pricing below includes all day access, per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Each service is independent of the others, so you do not have to purchase WiFi in order to purchase other offerings.
WiFi1*
Price: $8
Forms of Payment: American Express; Discover; MasterCard; Visa; PayPal; Apple Pay
Access to: Browse the web, check email, stay up-to-date with social media
TV
Price: Free!
Access to: Select live TV2* channels and a variety of on-demand TV episodes*
Movies*
Price: Free!
Access to: Recent releases and selected classics
Messaging3*
Price: Free!
Access to: iMessage and WhatsApp
1 Internet access for $8 a day per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Price is subject to change. May not be available full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO® and VoIP. We also prohibit access to certain obscene or offensive content.
2 Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights Free live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of flight.
3 Messaging service only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight).
* Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Where available.