Inflight Entertainment Portal

The Inflight Entertainment Portal features multiple entertainment offerings, such as movies, messaging, and live TV, along with arrival and connecting gate information and access to Southwest.com at no charge.

WiFi

Satellite-based gate-to-gate WiFi1* connectivity is available for $8 all day, per device.

TV

TV is currently free of charge and is comprised of live TV2* channels and on-demand* episodes of your favorite shows as well as behind the scenes content from Southwest.

Movies

Movies* are currently free of charge. We have a wide variety of movies available - check the Inflight Entertainment Portal for movie options.

Messaging

Messaging3* is currently free of charge. You can access pre-downloaded messaging apps (iMessage and WhatsApp) to stay in contact with friends and family using the same apps. Messaging access is automatically included as part of the purchase of full access WiFi.

Customer needs to agree to the terms on the messaging page in the portal in order to receive access.

Important note: The blue text bubble indicates iMessage while the green text bubble indicates SMS. Messaging will not work with SMS. If you get an error message, you or your contact may not be connected to iMessage.

1 Internet access for $8 a day per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Price is subject to change. May not be available full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO® and VoIP. We also prohibit access to certain obscene or offensive content.

2 Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights Free Live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of flight.

3 Messaging service only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight).

* Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Where available.