Technical Help
- Home
- FAQ
- Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity
- Technical Help
We apologize for any inconvenience. First, you should confirm that your device meets the minimum requirements to support the Inflight Entertainment Portal. Southwest is unable to provide technical support but you may contact us by going to Southwest.com/contact-us to report any problems you had with your onboard experience.
We apologize for any inconvenience. First, you should confirm that your device meets the minimum requirements to support your chosen entertainment. Southwest is unable to provide technical support but you may contact us by going to Southwest.com/contact-us to report any problems you had with your viewing experience.
We accept the following payment options:
- Credit Card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover)
- PayPal
- Apple Pay
We apologize for any inconvenience. If you didn't receive a top-notch Internet experience, please reach out to us. You may contact us by going to Southwest.com/contact-us.
The Inflight Entertainment Portal is supported on WiFi-enabled devices (802.11g/n) that meet the minimum requirements below. Browser support is limited to most recent version in addition to one previous version. Other devices and browsers may provide limited functionality.
Please note that utilizing privacy browser modes may impact product availability.
|
Live TV
|
Device
|
Operating System
|
Browsers
|
iPhone
|
iOS 12.0+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
iPad
|
iPadOS 12.0+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Android
|
Android 8.0+
|
Google Chrome
|
Mac
|
MacOS 10.12+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Windows PC
|
Windows 10+
|
Google Chrome & Microsoft Edge
|
Movies & On-Demand TV
|
Device
|
Operating System
|
Browsers
|
iPhone
|
iOS 12.0+
|
Apple Safari
|
iPad
|
iPadOS 13.0+
|
Apple Safari
|
Android
|
Android 8.0+
|
Google Chrome
|
Mac
|
MacOS 10.12+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Windows PC
|
Windows 10+
|
Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge
|
Music
|
Device
|
Operating System
|
Browsers
|
iPhone
|
iOS 12.0+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
iPad
|
iPadOS 12.0+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Android
|
Android 8.0+
|
Google Chrome
|
Mac
|
MacOS 10.12+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Windows PC
|
Windows 10+
|
Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge