If you purchased EarlyBird Check-In during the process of completing your initial international air booking, you should receive a consolidated email confirming both your flight and EarlyBird Check-In purchases.

If you added EarlyBird Check-In to an existing international reservation and made this addition after you’ve made your initial booking, you should also receive a separate email confirming your EarlyBird Check-In purchase.

If you added EarlyBird Check-In to an existing international reservation after the original reservation has been made for some, but not all Passengers on the original reservation, only the names of those Passengers for which EarlyBird Check-In was purchased will appear on the confirmation email. The other Passengers’ names (whose reservations do not contain EarlyBird Check-In) will not appear on the confirmation email.

However, please note that if you received your initial confirmation for this reservation via fax, we are unable to send your EarlyBird Check-In confirmation via fax. Please contact us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792), if this applies to you and you need a receipt for documentation purposes.