Airport arrival and baggage check-in times may vary depending on location. However, the recommended airport arrival time is 120 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time of your flight and the recommended baggage check time is 90 minutes prior to the scheduled departure.

If your itinerary includes at least one international leg, you must check in at the airport at least 90 minutes prior to the departure time of the first flight in your itinerary. Remember, you will be required to check in at the Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter or kiosk to have your passport verified, receive your boarding pass, and check luggage.