Policies & Fees for International Travel
Minors under the age of 18 are not permitted to fly unaccompanied (without an adult, age 18 or older) on international flights or any itinerary that includes an international flight.
Passengers on a journey involving an ultimate destination or a stop in a country other than the country of departure are advised that international treaties known as the Montreal Convention, or its predecessor, the Warsaw Convention, including its amendments, may apply to the entire journey, including any portion thereof within a country. For such passengers, the treaty, including special contracts of carriage embodied in applicable tariffs, governs and may limit the liability of the Carrier in respect of death or injury to passengers, and for destruction or loss of, or damage to, baggage, and for delay of passengers and baggage.
Children, regardless of age, must have a valid passport book in order to travel. Depending on the Customer’s circumstances and travel itinerary, additional travel document requirements may be imposed by the originating and/or destination country. Many governments have initiated procedures at entry and exit points, which may include requiring documentary evidence of relationship and permission for the child’s travel from the non-traveling parent(s) and/or legal guardian(s). In the case of a child traveling without either legal parents or guardians, Customers must follow the guidelines provided by the country of destination.
Animals, other than trained service animals, are not allowed to travel in-cabin on international flights or any itinerary that includes an international flight. Restrictions and documentation requirements may apply to trained service animals and vary by country. Customers should contact the appropriate consulate or embassy to make sure that all necessary procedures are followed.
Infants between 14 days and two years of age can travel on international flights as either a lap child or in an FAA-approved car seat with the purchase of an infant fare. View policies and procedures for infant travel onboard Southwest Airlines. Also, visit our portal for more information on documentation that could be required based on your specific international destination.
If you plan to travel with an infant as a lap child, you will be required to pay the taxes and fees that apply to the international portion of the infant’s itinerary. The taxes and fees must be paid prior to travel at the Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter or by calling 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792). All Southwest Airlines forms of payment are acceptable for lap children tickets with the exception of Southwest LUV Vouchers.
Though weight and size limits apply, our Bags Fly Free® policy allows for your first two checked bags to fly free on both international and domestic flights operated by Southwest. Seasonal baggage embargoes may apply.
Yes. If you need to change a previously booked international flight itinerary, you will only be required to pay any difference in fare and will not incur a separate change fee. This is the same policy that applies to domestic travel today.
Please note the following differences in policy that will apply to Group Travel Program bookings for international itineraries:
- Deposits cannot be applied toward the purchase of tickets. Deposits will be refunded between three and five business days after ticketing and are subject to any additional processing time incurred by the credit card company. It may take up to two statements to receive your refund.
- You cannot book more than one type of fare within the same Group itinerary.
- Tickets must be used on the flight purchased, and the deposit could be forfeited for failure to meet this requirement.
- Credit cards, checks, and wire transfers will be accepted as forms of payment for international Group bookings. Credit cards are the only acceptable form of payment for deposits. Southwest Airlines LUV Vouchers, Southwest® gift cards, reusable travel funds, or exchanged tickets will not be accepted as forms of payment for Group bookings.
- Group tickets will be electronically issued – no paper tickets will be issued for international group travel.
- EarlyBird Check-In® may not be added to tickets purchased as part of an international Group itinerary.
- If traveling as part of a Group Travel itinerary, you can reserve your boarding position online 24 hours prior to your scheduled departure time, though you will not receive a boarding pass at this time. Your passport must be verified by a Customer Service Agent or kiosk at the Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter on the day of travel before you can receive a boarding pass and proceed through the security checkpoint to your departure gate.
For inquiries regarding Southwest Airlines’ Mexican privacy policy, including requests to remove subscriptions to promotions and offers, modify inaccurate or incomplete information, opt out of use of information for specific purposes, and/or revoke use of information, you may contact us via email dataofficer@wnco.com or by postal mail at the following address:
Southwest Airlines
Attn: Chief Data Officer
P.O. Box 36647 – 1CR
Dallas, TX 75235
You will be required to provide the following information along with your request: full name, email address, mailing address where a response can be sent, and a telephone number where you can be reached.
To request a Mexican Fiscal Electronic Invoice (CFDI) for an itinerary purchased on Southwest.com, please visit http://e-facpos.com/#/SWA