Infants between 14 days and two years of age can travel on international flights as either a lap child or in an FAA-approved car seat with the purchase of an infant fare. View policies and procedures for infant travel onboard Southwest Airlines. Also, visit our portal for more information on documentation that could be required based on your specific international destination.

If you plan to travel with an infant as a lap child, you will be required to pay the taxes and fees that apply to the international portion of the infant’s itinerary. The taxes and fees must be paid prior to travel at the Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter or by calling 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792). All Southwest Airlines forms of payment are acceptable for lap children tickets with the exception of Southwest LUV Vouchers.