How to view : You can view your mobile boarding pass at the time of check in. After checking in on the mobile app or mobile website, tap on the "boarding pass" button. You should see a boarding pass preview you can use during travel.

How to save : You can add your boarding pass to either Apple Wallet on an iOS device or Google Pay on an Android device. You can also save your pass to photos on an Android Device. It is recommended to save the pass via Apple Wallet or Google Pay. These methods allow for automatic updates to the pass if there is a gate change, departure time change, or change made to the boarding time.

How to share: You can share your pass after adding it to Apple Wallet on an iPhone. To do this, go into the Apple Wallet app and tap on the three dots in the upper right hand corner. There will be a share icon in the top right hand corner that will allow you to share your pass. Sharing is not currently available through Google Pay.

You can also view your boarding pass after check in by looking up your reservation (mobile web or app) or on the home screen trip card (app).