Yes, however, the mobile check in process will check in all Passengers included on the reservation. Unlike online check in at southwest.com, there is not an option to check in one Passenger at a time.

NOTE: If one of the Passengers traveling on a multi-passenger reservation does not qualify for online check in (i.e., age-restricted, military, group, etc.), the other Passengers who do qualify will be able to check in and retrieve their own boarding passes.