FAQ/Mobile Web Site
The web address for the Southwest mobile site is: mobile.southwest.com.
First, you will need a smartphone device or iPad® with wireless or data access functionality and a web browser. Then, you will need to input the following URL/web address: mobile.southwest.com. If you access southwest.com from a mobile device and the site can detect you are using a mobile device, you will be automatically redirected to mobile.southwest.com. We recommend that you bookmark the web address to make it easier to access in the future.
Data access gives you access to the Internet through your web-enabled smartphone device. In most cases, your service provider requires a subscription to take advantage of the features on your device.
Many of the same features available at southwest.com are also available on mobile.southwest.com and within the apps, including:
- View mobile boarding pass
- Checkin for flights
- Book air and car reservations
- Change and cancel air reservations
- Access your Rapid Rewards account, and more!
The mobile app is available for Apple iOS devices via the App Store and for Android devices on Google Play.
Yes, we are constantly monitoring Customer feedback and planning future enhancements to the Southwest mobile experience.
Currently, the Southwest app is available on Apple iOS devices (iPhone and iPad) and Android devices. We are constantly evaluating Customer demand for device and operating system support both through Customer feedback as well as by monitoring usage analytics.
Yes, Flight Status Information is available through mobile.southwest.com and via the app.
You will need your confirmation number and the first and last name of one of the Passengers listed in the reservation. Customers traveling on nonrevenue listings or paper tickets can checkin via the mobile site, but will still need to see an agent at the ticket counter at the airport to receive a security document. To print your security document prior to your flight, visit southwest.com from a computer that is connected to a printer.
The checkin confirmation screen on your mobile device will display the boarding group and position below each Passenger's name.
Yes, however, the mobile check in process will check in all Passengers included on the reservation. Unlike online check in at southwest.com, there is not an option to check in one Passenger at a time.
NOTE: If one of the Passengers traveling on a multi-passenger reservation does not qualify for online check in (i.e., age-restricted, military, group, etc.), the other Passengers who do qualify will be able to check in and retrieve their own boarding passes.
The mobile site and app checkin process will check in all Passengers who have not yet checked in and will re-display the boarding group that was previously assigned to the Passenger(s) who have checked in.
Rapid Rewards® Visa
Visa
Mastercard
American Express
Discover Network
UnionPay
UATP Diners Club
JCB
PayPal®
Apple Pay® (iOS only)
Travel Funds
Southwest LUV Vouchers®
Southwest® gift cards
You are also able to purchase flights using Rapid Rewards points if you are logged into your account and have sufficient points available to do so.
Yes, you can enter a promotion code when booking via mobile.southwest.com or using the app.
Yes! Users are able to book international flights via the 5.6.1+ versions of the Android and iOS mobile apps or the Southwest.com mobile website.
No, Southwest does not charge a fee to access the mobile version of southwest.com or to download and use the app. However, your wireless carrier may assess data or Internet access fees. These fees vary by carrier, and we recommend that you contact your wireless provider for additional information.
No, at this time, you are only able to buy incremental Rapid Rewards Points and transfer points to friends and family at southwest.com.
On the app and mobile website log in screen, there is a link called "log in help" that will redirect you to the Southwest.com login help page where you can reset your password. If you have exceeded the amount of tries, you will have to wait 24 hours before trying again or you can reset your password. You can also go to Southwest.com on a desktop and reset the password there.