FAQ/Push Notifications
On initial launch of the iOS app, you will be prompted to opt into push notifications. If you choose to opt in, you will start to receive push notifications. If you decide you do not want push notifications at the time of launch, you are always able to either opt in or out via your app settings.
Of course! You can manage your preferences within your app settings at any time.
You’ll receive relevant information that will help in your overall trip planning and day of travel. You may receive notifications for check in, when your flight is boarding, and confirmation on your boarding position if you are A-list or A-list Preferred, as well as if you have EarlyBird® Check-in.
If you have the Southwest iOS app on your iPhone version 8.0 or above, you can opt in for push notifications. We have plans to add this functionality in the future to our Android app.