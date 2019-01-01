Rapid Rewards® is a rewards program offered by Southwest Airlines® Co. for Southwest Airlines Customers. For purposes of these rules and regulations (hereinafter "program rules" or "rules") of Membership, the terms "Southwest®," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Southwest Airlines Co., and the term "the program" refers to the Rapid Rewards program. The terms "Member," "Members," "you," and "your" apply to you as a Member of Rapid Rewards; the term "account" refers to your Rapid Rewards Membership account; and the term "points" refers to your Rapid Rewards Points. The term “calendar year” means January 1-December 31 of each year.

Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the program and/or program rules at any time without notice. Southwest reserves the right to end the program with six months' notice. Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points and awards. By enrolling and/or participating in Rapid Rewards, you agree to abide by these rules and regulations.

Reward travel by the Member and, if applicable, a Companion, is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges from $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked. In some instances, the government may elect to collect the fees directly from the passenger.

For information on how Southwest collects, uses, and shares the information you provide when you become a Member, update your profile or preferences, or earn or redeem points, please review our privacy policy.

Southwest is not responsible for unauthorized access to a Member’s account and will not replace stolen points or awards.

By enrolling in Rapid Rewards, you confirm and represent that you are the Member or that, if the Member is a minor, you are the child’s parent or legal guardian. If you are the child’s parent or legal guardian, you also confirm and represent that you, and not the child, are providing the child’s information to Southwest.

Membership

Membership in the Rapid Rewards program will be granted by Southwest and is for individual travelers only. Individuals must enroll separately and may not pool or combine points with other Members. Except as specifically approved by Southwest, corporations and other entities may not be enrolled as Members.

Member is limited to one account. A Member must provide his or her legal name matching his or her government issued photo identification, address, phone number, valid email address, gender, and date of birth. Account specific information will be sent via email to the primary email address in the Member's Rapid Rewards account.

Member is responsible for notifying Southwest immediately of any change of name, email address, or physical address. Name change requests must be submitted in writing to Rapid Rewards, P.O. Box 36657, Dallas, Texas 75235. The written request must contain the Member's current contact information (name, address, telephone number, and email address if available), Rapid Rewards account number, along with photocopies of legal documentation (ex. old government issued photo ID and new government issued photo ID, marriage license, divorce decree, etc.) and an informal letter indicating legal name. Email address and physical address changes may be made on Southwest.com® after logging into in your account.

Points do not expire. Should a Member close its account, the points in the account will be terminated.

All transactions and accounts in the Rapid Rewards program are subject to review and adjustment by Southwest at any time and without notice to the Member to ensure compliance with applicable rules. Any suspected fraud, misrepresentation, misuse, abuse or violation of applicable rules, including, but not limited to, contracts of carriage, tariffs, the program rules, our Rapid Rewards partners’ rules and regulations, and qualification requirements and benefits applicable to A-List and A-List Preferred Memberships and Companion Pass, may result in (a) cancellation of the Member's account and any associated reservations, (b) forfeiture of (1) accrued points in the Member’s account, (2) A-List or A-List Preferred status (if applicable), (3) Companion Pass qualification (if applicable), (4) awards, and (5) rewards or promotional incentives, and/or (c) a delay or suspension of the processing of points and reporting and the redemption of points, awards, status benefits, rewards and promotional incentives.

Earning Rapid Rewards Points

Points can be earned from (a) flights booked and flown through Southwest or (b) through qualifying purchases with our Rapid Rewards partners. Rules and regulations regarding transactions with our Rapid Rewards partners apply, including, without limitation, adjustments for returns and cancellations with respect to qualifying purchases and engaging in a pattern of returning products after points have been credited to an account.

Points can only be earned by the person whose name appears in the Rapid Rewards account and who actually travels, regardless of who purchased or paid for the ticket. Member will not earn points for travel by another Southwest Customer or Rapid Rewards Member, even if the Member paid for the other person's travel.

To earn points for each Southwest flight, Member must provide his/her Rapid Rewards account number when making his/her reservation or prior to commencement of travel. No points will be issued to a Member if (1) the name on the government-issued photo identification does not match the name on the Rapid Rewards account or (2) Southwest is not paid for the flight.

Member who fails to provide his/her account number can request past flight points for up to 12 months after his/her flight by visiting Southwest.com.

The estimated points to be earned that are displayed during the flight booking process (if any) are an estimate only. The Member will not accrue any points for any portion of the ticket that has been flown until the entire ticket has been completed (i.e., flown, refunded, a combination thereof, or used as payment toward another ticket). If the Member fails to take action to complete the partially flown ticket before the ticket expiration date, the Member will not accrue any points for the flown portion of the expired ticket. Cancellation is not considered taking action on a ticket. The actual number of points earned for each individual flight is calculated after completion of the entire ticket and is based on the final dollar amount paid for the base fare and fare product purchased for that flight. Taxes and fees imposed by the United States and foreign governments, including airport-assessed Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), federal segment fees, the government-imposed September 11th Security Fee, and other taxes and fees are not eligible to earn points. Any changes to the original booking that result in a change in fare will result in a change to the number of points earned.

Nonrevenue travel, including Reward and Companion Pass travel, is not eligible for earning points. Other travel not eligible for earning points includes, but is not limited to, charter flights, service-charged, reduce-rate, tradeout, and extra seat.

Buying, Gifting, Transferring and Donating Rapid Rewards Points

A Member has the ability to purchase points for personal use and as a gift. Point purchases must be paid for with a credit card and can be made online through Southwest.com. Points will be offered in blocks of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases. Point value will be quoted in USD and transactions will be settled in USD. The summary of pricing may be different from what the Member is charged due to the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank.

Points may be purchased as a gift and can be given to an existing Rapid Rewards Member or given to a non-Rapid Rewards Member. Non-Rapid Rewards Members must enroll in Rapid Rewards to claim gifted points. Gifted points must be claimed within 12 months of purchase. Unclaimed points will not be refunded.

A Member has the ability to transfer points to another Member or a preselected charity chosen by Southwest with an active Rapid Rewards account. Costs to transfer points to another Member must be paid for with a credit card, and transfers can be made through Southwest.com. Points can be transferred in blocks of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum transfer of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points. Point value will be quoted in USD and transactions will be settled in USD. The summary of pricing may be different from what the Member is charged due to the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank. Points may not be transferred to a Member's estate or as part of a settlement, inheritance, or will. In the event of a Member’s death, his/her account will become inactive after 24 months from the last earning date (unless the account is requested to be closed) and points will be unavailable for use.

A Member may donate points only to those preselected charities chosen by Southwest and no other charities may receive donations through the program. The donating Member’s account will be reduced by the number of points donated to the charity. A Member must affirmatively select the charity to receive a donation of points from the menu of options given on a Southwest website. Unless Southwest and a charity jointly announce otherwise, no portion of the purchase price that a passenger pays for a ticket is paid to any charity or may automatically generate points for any charity, even those Southwest preselects as eligible to participate in the program.

Southwest reserves the right to change the charities that are eligible to participate in the program at any time without notice. Southwest makes no representation as to the tax consequences of a donation of points. Members should seek tax advice regarding the tax consequences of donating points to a charity through the program. A charity receiving points in the program does not acquire property rights in accrued points and awards. Southwest is not responsible for the products and services offered by participating charities. Southwest does not endorse, expressly or implicitly, any product, service, company, opinion or political position of any participating charity or any of their affiliates.

Redeeming Rapid Rewards Points

Points can be redeemed for any available seat on any flight booked through Southwest and for any other products or services approved by Southwest. Number of points required to redeem for reward flights may vary based on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare class, point redemption rate, and other factors.

Member can use his or her points to purchase seats for him/herself or others; however, the Member is solely responsible for making any changes to the itinerary after booking. A Passenger traveling on a ticket using points from another Member's account will not be allowed to make changes to the itinerary. The Passenger must contact the Member and have the Member make any necessary changes.

The number of points required to purchase a reward flight is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. Additionally, any changes to the itinerary after the initial booking may result in a change to the amount of points required to purchase the reward flight.

Special fares, such as infant, child, military, and government fares are not eligible to be purchased with points. Other travel not eligible for purchase with points includes, but is not limited to, charter flights, group travel, vacation packages, service-charged, reduced-rate, tradeout, and travel purchased through a travel agent.

Rapid Rewards A-List and A-List Preferred Status

A Member who flies 25 qualifying one-way flight segments booked through Southwest or earns 35,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year will qualify for A-List status. A Member who flies 50 qualifying one-way flights booked through Southwest or earns 70,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year will qualify for A-List Preferred status.

A flight segment is defined as a one-way trip booked through Southwest from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest. Tier qualifying points are earned through the purchase of revenue flights or through the use of the Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card or the Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, or Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Cards Card from Chase. Tier qualifying points earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority or Premier Credit Cards from Chase are not available for qualification for benefits such as A-List and A-List Preferred status until they are posted on your billing statement and posted to your Rapid Rewards account. The following will not count toward qualification for A-List or A-List Preferred status: Rapid Rewards program enrollment points; Rapid Rewards reward flights; Rapid Rewards Companion Pass travel; Rapid Rewards partner points except for tier qualifying points earned on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, or Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Cards from Chase (as per the rules described below); bonus points, unless specifically designated as such; nonrevenue travel, unless specifically designated as eligible; stops at intermediate cities on connecting or through flights; and charter flights. Tier qualifying points are not redeemable for travel on Southwest or through the "More Rewards" site.

A Member who has a Rapid Rewards® Priority Card, a Rapid Rewards Premier Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, or Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Cards from Chase will earn 1,500 tier qualifying points for every $10,000 in eligible net purchases on that card, up to 15,000 tier qualifying points per year.

A-List and A-List Preferred qualification will be based on a calendar year. Once A-List or A-List Preferred status is earned, the Member can begin enjoying the benefits immediately. The Member will maintain A-List or A-List Preferred status for the remainder of the calendar in which the status was earned and for the entire calendar year immediately following. To continue receiving A-List or A-List Preferred tier benefits, the Member must re-qualify each calendar year. The Member can only maintain one Rapid Rewards A-List Membership during a calendar year, regardless of how many flights (over 25 qualifying one-way flights) are taken or points (over 35,000 tier qualifying points) are earned.

Once a Member qualifies for A-List or A-List Preferred status, Southwest will automatically reserve a boarding position for such Member and all Passengers included on a reservation with such Member 36 hours prior to each of the Member's confirmed Southwest flights (“priority boarding”), unless one or more of the following applies:

The reservation is booked less than 36 hours prior to scheduled departure.

The Member’s Rapid Rewards account number is not saved to reservation at least 36 hours prior to check-in.

The reservation is a Group Travel itinerary with an A-List or A-List Preferred Member. Only A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive priority boarding.

Any change is made to an existing reservation within 36 hours of a scheduled flight.

One or more Passengers travels standby on a different flight than what was originally confirmed.

The flight is taken after a Member’s A-List or A-List Preferred status expires.

Irregular operations, which may affect A-List or A-List Preferred Membership benefits.

A boarding pass is not presented and/or the Passenger is not present for boarding in the departure gate area at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure time.

While boarding positions have been reserved, all Passengers on the reservation will still need to check in within 24 hours of scheduled departure to retrieve their boarding passes.

A-List and A-List Preferred Members will have same-day standby benefits free of airline charges, but will be required to pay any additional government taxes and fees associated with changes in their itinerary. On the day of travel, please see a Customer Service Agent at the airport for this benefit and for information regarding any additional government taxes and fees. This benefit is not available at Southwest® kiosks. This benefit will be provided for A-List and A-List Preferred Members traveling prior to the original scheduled departure, between the same city pairs, on the original date of travel, where a seat is available. On flights that do not meet these qualifications, A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive priority standby and will be required to pay the difference in fare and any additional government taxes and fees if a seat becomes available. A-List Preferred Members will be prioritized ahead of A-List Members. If an A-List or A-List Preferred Member is traveling on a multiple-Passenger reservation, same-day standby and priority standby will not be provided for non-A-List or non-A-List Preferred Members in the same reservation. For A-List and A-List Preferred Members who have also qualified for a Companion Pass®, A-List and A-List Preferred benefits are not available to the Companion unless the Companion is also an A-List or A-List Preferred Member.

Companion Pass

A Member who earns 125,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or who flies 100 qualifying one-way flights booked through Southwest® per calendar year will qualify for Companion Pass. Companion Pass qualifying points are earned from revenue flights booked through Southwest, points earned on Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards, and base points earned from Rapid Rewards® partners. Points earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase are not available for redemption or qualification for Companion Pass status until they are posted on your billing statement and posted to your Rapid Rewards account. Only points posted on your billing statements and posted to your Rapid Rewards account during the same calendar year are available for qualification for Companion Pass status. The following do not count as Companion Pass qualifying points: purchased points; points transferred between Members; points converted from hotel and car loyalty programs, e-Rewards®, Valued Opinions, and Diners Club®; points earned from Rapid Rewards program enrollment; tier bonus points; flight bonus points; and partner bonus points (with the exception of the Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase). No points or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion using the Companion Pass.

The Companion Pass allows the Member to designate an individual to fly with the Member (such designated individual, the “Companion”) on Southwest flights purchased by the Member, booked through Southwest, and completed during the Companion Pass validity period. A Companion's reservation is not considered a purchased flight, and therefore, another Companion Pass reservation cannot be booked from it.

The Member must first book and purchase his/her flight in cash or points through Southwest and then book the Companion's flight through Southwest by choosing the Rapid Rewards Companion Pass booking option on Southwest.com, or if calling our toll-free reservations number at 1-800-248-4377, notifying the Customer Representative that a Rapid Rewards Companion Pass will be used. Both the Member and the Companion must be booked on the same flights and dates. If the Member’s ticket is cancelled, the Companion’s ticket will also be cancelled. If the Member changes his/her ticket, the Member must also change the Companion’s ticket to match the Member’s ticket changes or the Companion’s ticket will be cancelled. If the Companion is not traveling with the Member, the Companion will be required to pay for his/her ticket. The Member and the Companion must check in together and, if asked, present the Companion Pass card at the Southwest Ticket Counter, Skycap podium, or Departure Gate in order for the Companion to travel. Valid photo identification for both Member and the Companion is required. The Member and the Companion must board with their assigned group(s). For A-List and A-List Preferred Members who have also qualified for a Companion Pass, reserved boarding privileges will not be provided to the Companion unless the Companion is also an A-List or A-List Preferred Member.

Companion Pass qualification will be based on a calendar year. Once Companion Pass status is earned, the Member can begin using his/her Companion Pass immediately once he/she has designated a Companion. The Member will maintain Companion Pass status for the remainder of the calendar year in which the status was earned and for the entire calendar year immediately following. To continue receiving Companion Pass privileges, the Member must requalify each calendar year. The beginning validity date and/or expiration date of Companion Pass status or a Companion Pass card may not be adjusted.

The Member will automatically be notified of Companion Pass eligibility and provided with Companion Pass rules and instructions for designating a Companion. The Member is limited to one Companion at any time. After designating a Companion, the Member will be issued a Companion Pass card. The Companion Pass card is not transferrable. The Member may, however, change his/her designated Companion and request issuance of a new Companion Pass card up to three (3) times each calendar year that the Member maintains Companion Pass status. Any reservation with the current Companion Pass would need to be cancelled before changing his/her designated Companion. Requests may be made by calling 1-800-435-9792. Allow 21 business days for processing and issuance of the Companion Pass card. The Member's designated Companion must be an individual. An individual may not travel as both a Member and a Companion on the same flight. Corporations and other entities cannot be designated as Companions.

Companion Pass travel has no blackout dates or seat restrictions.

The Companion Pass card is the property of Southwest and must be surrendered upon request. The Companion Pass card is not a credit card.

If an eligible Member chooses not to obtain a Companion Pass card, no alternative award will be provided.

Additional Program Rules and Regulations

Southwest may from time to time offer "bonus" points or promotional awards, promotional tier or Companion Pass status, partnership programs, or promotional incentives for Members' use, such as Drink Coupons, rental car discounts, hotel discounts, or retail discounts. Such offers are not a part of the program’s formal award structure and may be temporary. Southwest reserves the right to modify or eliminate such offers at any time. These offers are void where prohibited by law. At no time may a Member sell, purchase, redeem, broker, or barter his or her points, awards, Companion Pass cards, or drink coupons for cash or other consideration. Points, awards, Companion Pass cards, tier cards, and Drink Coupons have no cash value and are void if sold, purchased, brokered, or bartered. In addition, such actions may result in the termination of the Member's account, regardless of whether or not the transaction is completed. Any such points or redemption of points are void if transferred for cash or other consideration. Violators may be liable for damages and litigation costs, including Southwest’s attorney's fees incurred in enforcing this rule.

By enrolling in the Rapid Rewards program you acknowledge that: (i) the program is not mandatory in order to purchase any ticket on Southwest; (ii) all transactions and activities relating to the program will be deemed to take place exclusively in the state of Texas, United States of America, regardless of where any Member may be located or reside or the destination or origin of any flight; (iii) all monetary amounts and fees relating to such transactions will only be expressed and processed in US dollars and Southwest is not responsible for any exchange rate fluctuations that may affect the value that any Member receives in any other currency; and (iv) your credit card company or bank may charge you fees or charges related to your transactions as a Member and you will be solely responsible for any such fees or charges.

Any and all matters arising out of or relating to the program rules and/or the subject matter hereof shall be governed by, construed, and enforced in accordance with the laws of the United States of America and, to the extent not preempted by Federal law, the laws of the State of Texas without regard to conflict of law principles, regardless of the legal theory upon which such matter is asserted.

You and we consent to the personal and exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts within Dallas County, Texas. You and we also agree to litigate any disputes between or involving you and us exclusively in the state and federal courts within Dallas County, Texas. You agree that any cause of action arising out of and/or relating to this program must be commenced within two (2) years after the cause of action accrues. Otherwise, such cause of action is permanently barred.

NO TRIAL BY JURY:

YOU WAIVE A TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY ACTION OR PROCEEDING BETWEEN YOU AND SOUTHWEST ARISING OUT OF AND/OR RELATING TO THIS PROGRAM.

NO CLASS ACTIONS:

YOU WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO PURSUE DISPUTES ON A CLASSWIDE BASIS. YOU AGREE THAT NO CLAIM OR DISPUTE ARISING OUT OF AND/OR RELATING TO THIS PROGRAM MAY BE JOINED WITH A CLAIM OR DISPUTE OF ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY, AND YOU MAY NOT ASSERT A CLAIM IN A REPRESENTATIVE CAPACITY ON BEHALF OF ANYONE ELSE IN ANY LAWSUIT OR OTHER LEGAL PROCEEDING.

The program rules, together with the Member’s enrollment, the terms and conditions on Southwest.com, and our Rapid Rewards partners’ rules and regulations, represent the entire, integrated agreement between the parties relating to the program, and shall supersede all prior representations, understandings or agreements pertaining thereto, either oral or written. No other covenants, warranties, undertakings or understandings may be implied, in law or in equity.

If you have any questions regarding the program, visit the Rapid Rewards Frequently Asked Questions page at Southwest.com.