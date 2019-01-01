FAQ/Rapid Rewards®
No. The estimated Rapid Rewards® points to be earned that are displayed during the booking process are an estimate only and are directly related to the advertised one-way base fare and fare type of the flight selected. A Business Select® fare earns 12 points per dollar, while Anytime and Wanna Get Away® fares earn ten and six points per dollar, respectively.
NOTE: A-List and A-List Preferred Members earn a 25% and 100% bonus respectively.
You can earn points on revenue tickets. You cannot earn points on nonrevenue travel, including reward and Companion Pass travel. Other travel not eligible for earning points includes, but is not limited to, charter flights, service-charged, reduced-rate, trade out, extra seat, and paper tickets.
No. The Rapid Rewards program was designed to reward our flyers for the flights they take, regardless of who purchased the tickets. Rapid Rewards points are only earned by the Member who actually travels.
Only the Passenger traveling on a revenue ticket can earn Rapid Rewards points. They must have their own account number in order to earn the points.
Points are deposited within 72 hours after the completion of your entire ticket.
You can check your account online at Southwest.com®. Once the points are deposited in your account, they are available for use.
You will not accrue any points for any portion of the ticket that has been flown until the entire ticket has been completed (i.e., flown, used as payment toward another ticket, refunded, or a combination thereof). If you fail to take action to complete the partially flown ticket before the ticket expiration date, you will not accrue any points for the flown segments of the expired ticket.
No. Points can only be earned on revenue tickets or through qualifying purchases with our Rapid Rewards® partners.
No.
The Member who has Companion Pass will earn points on a revenue ticket; however, the designated Companion will not.
Yes. Points are earned based on the dollar amount paid for the ticket. If a promotion code is applied to the purchase of the ticket, the points earned will be based on the discounted amount.
Yes. Members traveling on a Southwest Vacations package will accrue points based on the air portion of the package. From time to time, Southwest Vacations will also run promotions to earn additional Rapid Rewards points on the land portion of the package. Once the Vacations package round trip travel has been completed, it may take up to 72 hours for the points to post to your Rapid Rewards account.
The number of points earned for each flight segment is calculated after completion of the entire ticket and is based on the dollar amount paid for the base fare and fare product purchased for that segment. Taxes and fees imposed by the United States and foreign governments, including airport-assessed Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), federal segment fees, the government-imposed September 11th Security Fee, and other taxes and fees are not eligible to earn points.
If a ticket is purchased with outbound and return segments using the same fare type (e.g., Wanna Get Away® for both), the number of points earned for both segments will be calculated using the base fares and corresponding earn rate for that fare type. For example, if both the outbound and return flights are purchased as a Wanna Get Away fare, the points earned on the base fare of each one-way segment will be calculated individually at a rate of six points per dollar. The resulting totals are then added together to arrive at Rapid Rewards points for that trip.
NOTE: If a ticket is purchased that combines different fare types (e.g., Business Select® for the outbound segment and Wanna Get Away for the return segment), the number of points earned will be calculated by multiplying the base fare for each segment by the corresponding number of points per dollar for each fare product.
To receive points for flights you complete, enter your account number when you book a reservation or provide it at the airport when you check in for the flight.
To receive points with a Rapid Rewards partner, provide your account number at the time specified by the partner in their terms and conditions.
Tier qualifying points are earned from revenue flights booked through Southwest Airlines® or through the use of the Rapid Rewards® Priority or Premier Credit Cards (1,500 tier qualifying points for every $10,000 in eligible net purchases on that card, up to 15,000 tier qualifying points per year).
Enrolling in Rapid Rewards is easy—and free! You have multiple options to enroll in Rapid Rewards.
Simply visit Southwest.com® and click on Rapid Rewards.
When the drop down menu appears, select Enroll. You'll be walked through a quick enrollment process. Once you complete enrollment, your account number will appear on the screen. Print this screen or write down your account number.
You can enroll on the Southwest® Mobile App by selecting the drop down menu and then clicking on Flying Southwest/ Enroll in Rapid Rewards/Enroll Today.
You can also enroll in Rapid Rewards by calling Southwest Airlines® Reservations at 1-800-248-4377.
We communicate program changes to you via email. If you wish to learn more, please visit our privacy policy.
If you enroll at Southwest.com® or through Southwest Airlines® Reservations, you will receive an account number instantly and start earning points after completing revenue flight travel and/or Rapid Rewards partner transactions.
For reward travel, you can check in online at Southwest.com®, Southwest® mobile app, or at the self-service kiosk beginning 24 hours prior to your scheduled departure. If checking luggage, you will need to present a government-issued photo ID at the Southwest® ticket counter or skycap podium. Then present your boarding pass and government-issued photo ID at the security line and proceed to the gate. If you're not checking luggage, there's no need to stop by the ticket counter, you can proceed directly to the security line.
For international travel (when departing the U.S. and when departing from an international destination), you must verify your passport with an Agent or kiosk at the Southwest® ticket counter at least 60 minutes prior to your scheduled departure.
No, your Rapid Rewards points do not expire. However, if you choose to close your account, the points in your account will be terminated.
It takes up to 72 hours after completion of your flight for points to post to your account. For transactions with Rapid Rewards® partners, visit their terms and conditions to learn more about the expected timeframe for points to post to your account.
You can request past flight points for up to 12 months after your flight. To claim points for a past flight, simply log into your account, select My Account and choose the Manage tab within My Rapid Rewards. Choose Request past points in the grey bar and enter your record locator (confirmation number) from your reservation. After verification of your flight information (up to 5 days), points will be deposited into your account.
You can request past flight points for flights flown within the past 12 months.
Yes, you can request past flight points for flights completed in the past 12 months. To claim points for a past flight, simply log into your account, select My Account and choose the Manage tab within My Rapid Rewards. Choose Request past points in the grey bar and enter your record locator (confirmation number) from your reservation. After verification of your flight information (up to 5 days), points will be deposited into your account.
The More Rewards program allows Rapid Rewards® Credit Cardmembers to redeem their points for merchandise, international flights operated by other airlines, hotel stays, gift cards, and rental cars.
Rapid Rewards Members can access their account status 24 hours a day online at Southwest.com® or through the Southwest® mobile app. Simply enter your account number and password to view your account, book reward and Companion travel, view upcoming trip, set your personal preferences and more.
Members can also access the Rapid Rewards automated voice response system by calling 1-800-445-5764 for general account information.
Access your Rapid Rewards® account from the Southwest.com homepage by selecting Log In at the top of the page. Enter your username or Rapid Rewards account number and password.
You can request a password at Southwest.com® by simply clicking on the Need Help Logging In? link under Account Login. Simply provide all of the necessary information and a password will be emailed or mailed to the address in your account.
If you can't remember your username or account number, simply click on the Need help logging in? link under Account Login. Then provide all of the necessary information and your username and account number will be instantly provided to you online.
If you have never logged in to your account at Southwest.com, simply click on the Need help logging in? link under Account Login. You will be required to provide all of the necessary information, including your Rapid Rewards account number, to finish setting up your account.
Yes. After logging into your account at Southwest.com, click on the My Account link at the top of the screen. Locate the My Preference tab. This section will allow you to add or edit your personal information, account email addresses, postal address, phone numbers, and other information pertaining to your Rapid Rewards account.
Keeping your account information current ensures that you will receive all communications pertaining to your account. To update your information, log in to your Rapid Rewards® account and click on My Preference tab to add your communication preferences, change your password, and more.
If you are an A-List or A-List Preferred Member, make sure to provide your most frequently used phone number as your primary number. This will allow our system to recognize you when you call the number on the back of your tier card and, route your call through our priority call routing system.
No. Name change requests may be submitted via the Connect With Us page on Southwest.com, in writing by mail to Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, P.O. Box 36657, Dallas, Texas 75235, or by fax to 1-877-506-0154. Your written request must contain your current Member contact information (name, address, telephone number, and email address if available), Rapid Rewards account number, along with photocopies of your legal documentation (ex. Old government-issued photo ID and new government-issued photo ID, marriage license, divorce decree, etc.) or any other information Southwest may request that reflects your new legal name.
Yes. The Rapid Rewards® Report is your personalized account statement. This email gives you personalized account information, including your current point totals; your progress toward A-List, A-List Preferred, and Companion Pass; as well as useful account tips to maximize your membership.
You can subscribe to the Rapid Rewards Report at any time by simply filling out this form.
To view your account history, log in to your Rapid Rewards account on Southwest.com®. Next, click on My Account in the top right of your screen. Within your My Account, you can view your total points balance, recent points activity, your status toward tier membership, upcoming trips, saved trips, past trips, and more.
Yes. If you have not yet taken your trip, you can add your Rapid Rewards number to your reservation on Southwest.com® or you can ask a Southwest Airlines® Customer Service Agent to add it when you arrive at the airport. To add your Rapid Rewards number to your reservation on Southwest.com click on Flight/Hotel/Car at the top of the screen. Under Flight select Manage Reservations. From here look up your flight using one of the two options available and click on Add Rapid Rewards number next to your name.
We have partnered with JPMorgan Chase to offer a co-branded credit card to allow Rapid Rewards Members the opportunity to earn points for everyday purchases. Learn more.
Rapid Rewards Dining® gives Rapid Rewards® Members an opportunity to earn Rapid Rewards points at thousands of participating restaurants, bars, and clubs. Learn more.
A few points shy of your next reward flight? You can purchase the points you need for your Rapid Rewards account. Simply log into your account and click on Rapid Rewards® at the top of the screen. Under Manage, select Buy or Transfer points. From here you can select the appropriate transaction option on the Rapid Rewards Buy/Transfer page. Points can also be purchased through the booking path when making a flight reservation.
Rapid Rewards® points will be offered in increments of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases.
From time to time, Southwest may offer a special promotion to purchase ‘tier qualifying points’ which count toward A-List status but are not redeemable. On the other hand, purchased ‘points’ do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred or Companion Pass but they are redeemable.
Yes. The purchase transaction must be completed with a credit card and will be subject to applicable taxes and fees (as defined by your financial institution) as well as the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank and will be settled in USD.
Log into your account and click on Rapid Rewards® at the top of the screen. Under Manage, select Buy or Transfer points. From here you can select the appropriate transaction option on the Rapid Rewards® Buy/Transfer page. When prompted, enter the Rapid Rewards® account number, email address and name of the individual who will receive your gifted points.
You can buy up to 60,000 combined points per day for yourself or as a gift to another Member.
You can gift points to one Member per transaction, although you can complete as many transactions as you’d like up to the 60,000 point daily maximum. The daily maximum is combined with, and applies to, points purchased for your personal Rapid Rewards® account.
You will need the recipient's name, email address and Rapid Rewards® account number to deposit the gifted points directly into their Rapid Rewards® account.
After entering the recipient's name and Rapid Rewards® account number, the points will be deposited into the Member's Rapid Rewards® account upon the completion of the transaction.
Rapid Rewards® points can be gifted in increments of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases.
They can enroll for free at Southwest.com®. Once they have an account established, you will then be able to gift points.
No, gifted points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass.
Yes. The purchase transaction must be completed with a credit card and will be subject to applicable taxes and fees (as defined by your financial institution) as well as the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank and will be settled in USD.
Log into your account and click on Rapid Rewards® at the top of the screen. Under Manage, select Buy or Transfer points. From here you can select the appropriate transaction option on the Rapid Rewards® Buy/Transfer page. When prompted, enter the Rapid Rewards® account number, email address and name of the individual who will receive your transferred points. The recipient must be a Rapid Rewards Member to receive transferred points.
You can transfer your points to one Member per transaction, although you can complete as many transactions as you’d like up to 60,000 points daily for point transfers.
You'll need the recipient's name, email address and Rapid Rewards® account number.
After entering the recipient's name and Rapid Rewards® account number, the points will be deposited into the Member's Rapid Rewards® account.
Rapid Rewards® points can be transferred in increments of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases.
A daily maximum of 60,000 points may be transferred out of your Rapid Rewards® account to another Rapid Rewards® Member.
No. Points cannot be transferred without knowing the recipient’s Rapid Rewards® account number.
They won’t be able to receive any additional points for 24 hours.
They can enroll for free at Southwest.com®. Once they have enrolled, you can complete a transfer transaction.
No, transferred points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred or Companion Pass.
Yes. The transaction must be completed with a credit card and will be subject to applicable taxes and fees (as defined by your financial institution)as well as the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank and will be settled in USD.
Simply log in to your Rapid Rewards® account and navigate to the Rapid Rewards® Point Center. From there you can click on the 'Donate Points' button to start the process. Select the charity and the amount you would like to donate. Once the donation has been accepted you will receive an email with a receipt.
You'll need to select a charity from a dropdown box and confirm your transaction to deposit the donated points directly into their Rapid Rewards® account.
After selecting a charity from the dropdown box and confirming your transaction, the points will be deposited into the charity's Rapid Rewards® account 72 hours.
You can donate your points to one charity per transaction, and you can complete as many transactions as you'd like up to 60,000 points daily for point transfers.
You may choose from any of the designated charities to donate points from your Rapid Rewards® account.
No. Donated points do not count toward Rapid Rewards® tier status or Companion Pass.
No. There is no fee to donate points; however, transactions are nonreversible.
You must be a Rapid Rewards® Member to claim your points. You can enroll for free at Southwest.com®. Once you’ve enrolled, log in to your Rapid Rewards account and select the Claim Rapid Rewards® points option on the Rapid Rewards® Buy/Transfer page or the Buy/Transfer link in the Quick Links drop down box to begin the transaction. Enter your unique claim code, name, and Rapid Rewards® account number where prompted. The points will be deposited into your account within 72 hours.
No. Points received as a gift or via Rapid Rewards® Partnership Points do not count toward Rapid Rewards® tier status or Companion Pass.
Your claim code (or certificate code or redemption code) is the unique combination of letters and numbers that is specific to your points gift or Rapid Rewards® Partnership Points award. This code can be found on the certificate or within the email you received. This unique claim code can be redeemed only once and can be redeemed by anyone, so be sure to keep it in a safe place, and claim your points as soon as possible.
Yes. We urge you to protect your unique claim code and keep it in a safe place. Claim your points as soon as possible. The claim code may be redeemed only once, so be sure to claim your points as soon as possible or keep the code in a safe place until you are ready to claim your points.
The points should post to your Rapid Rewards® account within 72 hours after you claim them.
No. Lost or stolen certificates cannot be returned or replaced. The certificate and its unique claim code may be redeemed only once and has no cash or refund value. Certificates will be deemed fully used once points have been credited to a Rapid Rewards® account and once surrendered, may not be recovered, regained, or reissued.
No. Rapid Rewards® paper certificates and emails containing a claim code will be void if sold or bartered.
Points claimed through a certificate or an email have a 100K point daily limit. This limit does not apply to points gifted or transferred from another Member.
The recipient’s email address is required to notify them that they’ve received points either from a gift, a transfer or Rapid Rewards® Partnership Points program award. You can receive account news and special offers from Rapid Rewards by updating your profile and subscribing to the Rapid Rewards® Report and Rapid Rewards® Email Update.
Rapid Rewards Shopping® is an exclusive site for Rapid Rewards® Members to earn points on their everyday online purchases. Learn more
The Rapid Rewards Shopping® button is a browser extension that lets Customers shop and earn points at 800+ partner stores without needing to start at rapidrewardsshopping.southwest.com first. The button will alert Customers to available points per $ when they are visiting the store site.
Rapid Rewards® is a rewards program offered by Southwest Airlines® Co. for Southwest Airlines Customers. For purposes of these rules and regulations (hereinafter "program rules" or "rules") of Membership, the terms "Southwest®," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Southwest Airlines Co., and the term "the program" refers to the Rapid Rewards program. The terms "Member," "Members," "you," and "your" apply to you as a Member of Rapid Rewards; the term "account" refers to your Rapid Rewards Membership account; and the term "points" refers to your Rapid Rewards Points. The term “calendar year” means January 1-December 31 of each year.
Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the program and/or program rules at any time without notice. Southwest reserves the right to end the program with six months' notice. Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points and awards. By enrolling and/or participating in Rapid Rewards, you agree to abide by these rules and regulations.
Reward travel by the Member and, if applicable, a Companion, is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges from $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked. In some instances, the government may elect to collect the fees directly from the passenger.
For information on how Southwest collects, uses, and shares the information you provide when you become a Member, update your profile or preferences, or earn or redeem points, please review our privacy policy.
Southwest is not responsible for unauthorized access to a Member’s account and will not replace stolen points or awards.
By enrolling in Rapid Rewards, you confirm and represent that you are the Member or that, if the Member is a minor, you are the child’s parent or legal guardian. If you are the child’s parent or legal guardian, you also confirm and represent that you, and not the child, are providing the child’s information to Southwest.
Membership
Membership in the Rapid Rewards program will be granted by Southwest and is for individual travelers only. Individuals must enroll separately and may not pool or combine points with other Members. Except as specifically approved by Southwest, corporations and other entities may not be enrolled as Members.
Member is limited to one account. A Member must provide his or her legal name matching his or her government issued photo identification, address, phone number, valid email address, gender, and date of birth. Account specific information will be sent via email to the primary email address in the Member's Rapid Rewards account.
Member is responsible for notifying Southwest immediately of any change of name, email address, or physical address. Name change requests must be submitted in writing to Rapid Rewards, P.O. Box 36657, Dallas, Texas 75235. The written request must contain the Member's current contact information (name, address, telephone number, and email address if available), Rapid Rewards account number, along with photocopies of legal documentation (ex. old government issued photo ID and new government issued photo ID, marriage license, divorce decree, etc.) and an informal letter indicating legal name. Email address and physical address changes may be made on Southwest.com® after logging into in your account.
Points do not expire. Should a Member close its account, the points in the account will be terminated.
All transactions and accounts in the Rapid Rewards program are subject to review and adjustment by Southwest at any time and without notice to the Member to ensure compliance with applicable rules. Any suspected fraud, misrepresentation, misuse, abuse or violation of applicable rules, including, but not limited to, contracts of carriage, tariffs, the program rules, our Rapid Rewards partners’ rules and regulations, and qualification requirements and benefits applicable to A-List and A-List Preferred Memberships and Companion Pass, may result in (a) cancellation of the Member's account and any associated reservations, (b) forfeiture of (1) accrued points in the Member’s account, (2) A-List or A-List Preferred status (if applicable), (3) Companion Pass qualification (if applicable), (4) awards, and (5) rewards or promotional incentives, and/or (c) a delay or suspension of the processing of points and reporting and the redemption of points, awards, status benefits, rewards and promotional incentives.
Earning Rapid Rewards Points
Points can be earned from (a) flights booked and flown through Southwest or (b) through qualifying purchases with our Rapid Rewards partners. Rules and regulations regarding transactions with our Rapid Rewards partners apply, including, without limitation, adjustments for returns and cancellations with respect to qualifying purchases and engaging in a pattern of returning products after points have been credited to an account.
Points can only be earned by the person whose name appears in the Rapid Rewards account and who actually travels, regardless of who purchased or paid for the ticket. Member will not earn points for travel by another Southwest Customer or Rapid Rewards Member, even if the Member paid for the other person's travel.
To earn points for each Southwest flight, Member must provide his/her Rapid Rewards account number when making his/her reservation or prior to commencement of travel. No points will be issued to a Member if (1) the name on the government-issued photo identification does not match the name on the Rapid Rewards account or (2) Southwest is not paid for the flight.
Member who fails to provide his/her account number can request past flight points for up to 12 months after his/her flight by visiting Southwest.com.
The estimated points to be earned that are displayed during the flight booking process (if any) are an estimate only. The Member will not accrue any points for any portion of the ticket that has been flown until the entire ticket has been completed (i.e., flown, refunded, a combination thereof, or used as payment toward another ticket). If the Member fails to take action to complete the partially flown ticket before the ticket expiration date, the Member will not accrue any points for the flown portion of the expired ticket. Cancellation is not considered taking action on a ticket. The actual number of points earned for each individual flight is calculated after completion of the entire ticket and is based on the final dollar amount paid for the base fare and fare product purchased for that flight. Taxes and fees imposed by the United States and foreign governments, including airport-assessed Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), federal segment fees, the government-imposed September 11th Security Fee, and other taxes and fees are not eligible to earn points. Any changes to the original booking that result in a change in fare will result in a change to the number of points earned.
Nonrevenue travel, including Reward and Companion Pass travel, is not eligible for earning points. Other travel not eligible for earning points includes, but is not limited to, charter flights, service-charged, reduce-rate, tradeout, and extra seat.
Buying, Gifting, Transferring and Donating Rapid Rewards Points
A Member has the ability to purchase points for personal use and as a gift. Point purchases must be paid for with a credit card and can be made online through Southwest.com. Points will be offered in blocks of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases. Point value will be quoted in USD and transactions will be settled in USD. The summary of pricing may be different from what the Member is charged due to the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank.
Points may be purchased as a gift and can be given to an existing Rapid Rewards Member or given to a non-Rapid Rewards Member. Non-Rapid Rewards Members must enroll in Rapid Rewards to claim gifted points. Gifted points must be claimed within 12 months of purchase. Unclaimed points will not be refunded.
A Member has the ability to transfer points to another Member or a preselected charity chosen by Southwest with an active Rapid Rewards account. Costs to transfer points to another Member must be paid for with a credit card, and transfers can be made through Southwest.com. Points can be transferred in blocks of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum transfer of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points. Point value will be quoted in USD and transactions will be settled in USD. The summary of pricing may be different from what the Member is charged due to the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank. Points may not be transferred to a Member's estate or as part of a settlement, inheritance, or will. In the event of a Member’s death, his/her account will become inactive after 24 months from the last earning date (unless the account is requested to be closed) and points will be unavailable for use.
A Member may donate points only to those preselected charities chosen by Southwest and no other charities may receive donations through the program. The donating Member’s account will be reduced by the number of points donated to the charity. A Member must affirmatively select the charity to receive a donation of points from the menu of options given on a Southwest website. Unless Southwest and a charity jointly announce otherwise, no portion of the purchase price that a passenger pays for a ticket is paid to any charity or may automatically generate points for any charity, even those Southwest preselects as eligible to participate in the program.
Southwest reserves the right to change the charities that are eligible to participate in the program at any time without notice. Southwest makes no representation as to the tax consequences of a donation of points. Members should seek tax advice regarding the tax consequences of donating points to a charity through the program. A charity receiving points in the program does not acquire property rights in accrued points and awards. Southwest is not responsible for the products and services offered by participating charities. Southwest does not endorse, expressly or implicitly, any product, service, company, opinion or political position of any participating charity or any of their affiliates.
Redeeming Rapid Rewards Points
Points can be redeemed for any available seat on any flight booked through Southwest and for any other products or services approved by Southwest. Number of points required to redeem for reward flights may vary based on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare class, point redemption rate, and other factors.
Member can use his or her points to purchase seats for him/herself or others; however, the Member is solely responsible for making any changes to the itinerary after booking. A Passenger traveling on a ticket using points from another Member's account will not be allowed to make changes to the itinerary. The Passenger must contact the Member and have the Member make any necessary changes.
The number of points required to purchase a reward flight is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. Additionally, any changes to the itinerary after the initial booking may result in a change to the amount of points required to purchase the reward flight.
Special fares, such as infant, child, military, and government fares are not eligible to be purchased with points. Other travel not eligible for purchase with points includes, but is not limited to, charter flights, group travel, vacation packages, service-charged, reduced-rate, tradeout, and travel purchased through a travel agent.
Rapid Rewards A-List and A-List Preferred Status
A Member who flies 25 qualifying one-way flight segments booked through Southwest or earns 35,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year will qualify for A-List status. A Member who flies 50 qualifying one-way flights booked through Southwest or earns 70,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year will qualify for A-List Preferred status.
A flight segment is defined as a one-way trip booked through Southwest from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest. Tier qualifying points are earned through the purchase of revenue flights or through the use of the Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card or the Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, or Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Cards Card from Chase. Tier qualifying points earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority or Premier Credit Cards from Chase are not available for qualification for benefits such as A-List and A-List Preferred status until they are posted on your billing statement and posted to your Rapid Rewards account. The following will not count toward qualification for A-List or A-List Preferred status: Rapid Rewards program enrollment points; Rapid Rewards reward flights; Rapid Rewards Companion Pass travel; Rapid Rewards partner points except for tier qualifying points earned on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, or Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Cards from Chase (as per the rules described below); bonus points, unless specifically designated as such; nonrevenue travel, unless specifically designated as eligible; stops at intermediate cities on connecting or through flights; and charter flights. Tier qualifying points are not redeemable for travel on Southwest or through the "More Rewards" site.
A Member who has a Rapid Rewards® Priority Card, a Rapid Rewards Premier Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, or Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Cards from Chase will earn 1,500 tier qualifying points for every $10,000 in eligible net purchases on that card, up to 15,000 tier qualifying points per year.
A-List and A-List Preferred qualification will be based on a calendar year. Once A-List or A-List Preferred status is earned, the Member can begin enjoying the benefits immediately. The Member will maintain A-List or A-List Preferred status for the remainder of the calendar in which the status was earned and for the entire calendar year immediately following. To continue receiving A-List or A-List Preferred tier benefits, the Member must re-qualify each calendar year. The Member can only maintain one Rapid Rewards A-List Membership during a calendar year, regardless of how many flights (over 25 qualifying one-way flights) are taken or points (over 35,000 tier qualifying points) are earned.
Once a Member qualifies for A-List or A-List Preferred status, Southwest will automatically reserve a boarding position for such Member and all Passengers included on a reservation with such Member 36 hours prior to each of the Member's confirmed Southwest flights (“priority boarding”), unless one or more of the following applies:
- The reservation is booked less than 36 hours prior to scheduled departure.
- The Member’s Rapid Rewards account number is not saved to reservation at least 36 hours prior to check-in.
- The reservation is a Group Travel itinerary with an A-List or A-List Preferred Member. Only A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive priority boarding.
- Any change is made to an existing reservation within 36 hours of a scheduled flight.
- One or more Passengers travels standby on a different flight than what was originally confirmed.
- The flight is taken after a Member’s A-List or A-List Preferred status expires.
- Irregular operations, which may affect A-List or A-List Preferred Membership benefits.
- A boarding pass is not presented and/or the Passenger is not present for boarding in the departure gate area at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure time.
While boarding positions have been reserved, all Passengers on the reservation will still need to check in within 24 hours of scheduled departure to retrieve their boarding passes.
A-List and A-List Preferred Members will have same-day standby benefits free of airline charges, but will be required to pay any additional government taxes and fees associated with changes in their itinerary. On the day of travel, please see a Customer Service Agent at the airport for this benefit and for information regarding any additional government taxes and fees. This benefit is not available at Southwest® kiosks. This benefit will be provided for A-List and A-List Preferred Members traveling prior to the original scheduled departure, between the same city pairs, on the original date of travel, where a seat is available. On flights that do not meet these qualifications, A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive priority standby and will be required to pay the difference in fare and any additional government taxes and fees if a seat becomes available. A-List Preferred Members will be prioritized ahead of A-List Members. If an A-List or A-List Preferred Member is traveling on a multiple-Passenger reservation, same-day standby and priority standby will not be provided for non-A-List or non-A-List Preferred Members in the same reservation. For A-List and A-List Preferred Members who have also qualified for a Companion Pass®, A-List and A-List Preferred benefits are not available to the Companion unless the Companion is also an A-List or A-List Preferred Member.
Companion Pass
A Member who earns 125,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or who flies 100 qualifying one-way flights booked through Southwest® per calendar year will qualify for Companion Pass. Companion Pass qualifying points are earned from revenue flights booked through Southwest, points earned on Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards, and base points earned from Rapid Rewards® partners. Points earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase are not available for redemption or qualification for Companion Pass status until they are posted on your billing statement and posted to your Rapid Rewards account. Only points posted on your billing statements and posted to your Rapid Rewards account during the same calendar year are available for qualification for Companion Pass status. The following do not count as Companion Pass qualifying points: purchased points; points transferred between Members; points converted from hotel and car loyalty programs, e-Rewards®, Valued Opinions, and Diners Club®; points earned from Rapid Rewards program enrollment; tier bonus points; flight bonus points; and partner bonus points (with the exception of the Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase). No points or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion using the Companion Pass.
The Companion Pass allows the Member to designate an individual to fly with the Member (such designated individual, the “Companion”) on Southwest flights purchased by the Member, booked through Southwest, and completed during the Companion Pass validity period. A Companion's reservation is not considered a purchased flight, and therefore, another Companion Pass reservation cannot be booked from it.
The Member must first book and purchase his/her flight in cash or points through Southwest and then book the Companion's flight through Southwest by choosing the Rapid Rewards Companion Pass booking option on Southwest.com, or if calling our toll-free reservations number at 1-800-248-4377, notifying the Customer Representative that a Rapid Rewards Companion Pass will be used. Both the Member and the Companion must be booked on the same flights and dates. If the Member’s ticket is cancelled, the Companion’s ticket will also be cancelled. If the Member changes his/her ticket, the Member must also change the Companion’s ticket to match the Member’s ticket changes or the Companion’s ticket will be cancelled. If the Companion is not traveling with the Member, the Companion will be required to pay for his/her ticket. The Member and the Companion must check in together and, if asked, present the Companion Pass card at the Southwest Ticket Counter, Skycap podium, or Departure Gate in order for the Companion to travel. Valid photo identification for both Member and the Companion is required. The Member and the Companion must board with their assigned group(s). For A-List and A-List Preferred Members who have also qualified for a Companion Pass, reserved boarding privileges will not be provided to the Companion unless the Companion is also an A-List or A-List Preferred Member.
Companion Pass qualification will be based on a calendar year. Once Companion Pass status is earned, the Member can begin using his/her Companion Pass immediately once he/she has designated a Companion. The Member will maintain Companion Pass status for the remainder of the calendar year in which the status was earned and for the entire calendar year immediately following. To continue receiving Companion Pass privileges, the Member must requalify each calendar year. The beginning validity date and/or expiration date of Companion Pass status or a Companion Pass card may not be adjusted.
The Member will automatically be notified of Companion Pass eligibility and provided with Companion Pass rules and instructions for designating a Companion. The Member is limited to one Companion at any time. After designating a Companion, the Member will be issued a Companion Pass card. The Companion Pass card is not transferrable. The Member may, however, change his/her designated Companion and request issuance of a new Companion Pass card up to three (3) times each calendar year that the Member maintains Companion Pass status. Any reservation with the current Companion Pass would need to be cancelled before changing his/her designated Companion. Requests may be made by calling 1-800-435-9792. Allow 21 business days for processing and issuance of the Companion Pass card. The Member's designated Companion must be an individual. An individual may not travel as both a Member and a Companion on the same flight. Corporations and other entities cannot be designated as Companions.
Companion Pass travel has no blackout dates or seat restrictions.
The Companion Pass card is the property of Southwest and must be surrendered upon request. The Companion Pass card is not a credit card.
If an eligible Member chooses not to obtain a Companion Pass card, no alternative award will be provided.
Additional Program Rules and Regulations
Southwest may from time to time offer "bonus" points or promotional awards, promotional tier or Companion Pass status, partnership programs, or promotional incentives for Members' use, such as Drink Coupons, rental car discounts, hotel discounts, or retail discounts. Such offers are not a part of the program’s formal award structure and may be temporary. Southwest reserves the right to modify or eliminate such offers at any time. These offers are void where prohibited by law. At no time may a Member sell, purchase, redeem, broker, or barter his or her points, awards, Companion Pass cards, or drink coupons for cash or other consideration. Points, awards, Companion Pass cards, tier cards, and Drink Coupons have no cash value and are void if sold, purchased, brokered, or bartered. In addition, such actions may result in the termination of the Member's account, regardless of whether or not the transaction is completed. Any such points or redemption of points are void if transferred for cash or other consideration. Violators may be liable for damages and litigation costs, including Southwest’s attorney's fees incurred in enforcing this rule.
By enrolling in the Rapid Rewards program you acknowledge that: (i) the program is not mandatory in order to purchase any ticket on Southwest; (ii) all transactions and activities relating to the program will be deemed to take place exclusively in the state of Texas, United States of America, regardless of where any Member may be located or reside or the destination or origin of any flight; (iii) all monetary amounts and fees relating to such transactions will only be expressed and processed in US dollars and Southwest is not responsible for any exchange rate fluctuations that may affect the value that any Member receives in any other currency; and (iv) your credit card company or bank may charge you fees or charges related to your transactions as a Member and you will be solely responsible for any such fees or charges.
Any and all matters arising out of or relating to the program rules and/or the subject matter hereof shall be governed by, construed, and enforced in accordance with the laws of the United States of America and, to the extent not preempted by Federal law, the laws of the State of Texas without regard to conflict of law principles, regardless of the legal theory upon which such matter is asserted.
You and we consent to the personal and exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts within Dallas County, Texas. You and we also agree to litigate any disputes between or involving you and us exclusively in the state and federal courts within Dallas County, Texas. You agree that any cause of action arising out of and/or relating to this program must be commenced within two (2) years after the cause of action accrues. Otherwise, such cause of action is permanently barred.
NO TRIAL BY JURY:
YOU WAIVE A TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY ACTION OR PROCEEDING BETWEEN YOU AND SOUTHWEST ARISING OUT OF AND/OR RELATING TO THIS PROGRAM.
NO CLASS ACTIONS:
YOU WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO PURSUE DISPUTES ON A CLASSWIDE BASIS. YOU AGREE THAT NO CLAIM OR DISPUTE ARISING OUT OF AND/OR RELATING TO THIS PROGRAM MAY BE JOINED WITH A CLAIM OR DISPUTE OF ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY, AND YOU MAY NOT ASSERT A CLAIM IN A REPRESENTATIVE CAPACITY ON BEHALF OF ANYONE ELSE IN ANY LAWSUIT OR OTHER LEGAL PROCEEDING.
The program rules, together with the Member’s enrollment, the terms and conditions on Southwest.com, and our Rapid Rewards partners’ rules and regulations, represent the entire, integrated agreement between the parties relating to the program, and shall supersede all prior representations, understandings or agreements pertaining thereto, either oral or written. No other covenants, warranties, undertakings or understandings may be implied, in law or in equity.
If you have any questions regarding the program, visit the Rapid Rewards Frequently Asked Questions page at Southwest.com.
To qualify for A-List status, you will need to fly 25 Southwest Airlines® one-way qualifying flights or earn 35,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year.
To qualify for A-List Preferred status, you will need to fly 50 Southwest Airlines one-way qualifying flights or earn 70,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year.
A one-way qualifying flight is defined as a one-way revenue trip on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines. Points must be earned and posted to your Rapid Rewards® account prior to the end of the calendar year in order to count toward A-List or A-List Preferred status qualification.
The following will not count toward qualification for A-List status: Rapid Rewards reward flights; Rapid Rewards Companion Pass travel; Rapid Rewards partner points except for tier qualifying points earned on the Southwest Airlines® Rapid Rewards Priority or Premier Credit Cards from Chase (as per the rules described below); bonus Rapid Rewards points, unless specifically designated as such; nonrevenue travel, unless specifically designated as eligible; stops at intermediate cities on connecting or through flights; and charter flights.
Tier qualifying points are not redeemable for travel on Southwest Airlines or through the "More Rewards" site. A Member who has either a Rapid Rewards® Priority Card or a Rapid Rewards® Premier Card from Chase will earn 1,500 tier qualifying points for every $10,000 in eligible net purchases on that card, up to 15,000 tier qualifying points per year.
A-List and A-List Preferred qualification earned through a promotional offer may have different requirements and so please refer to the terms associated with such promotional offer.
As an A-List Member, you will enjoy Fly By® priority check-in and security access lanes (where available), a dedicated A-List phone line, reserved checkin, a 25 percent earning bonus on all eligible revenue Southwest® flights, and same-day standby benefits free of airline charges.
In addition, you and all Passengers included on your reservation will receive priority boarding which means Southwest will automatically reserve a boarding position 36 hours prior to the flight. You and Passengers on your reservation will still need to check in within 24 hours of scheduled departure to retrieve your boarding passes. Some restrictions apply. These restrictions include, but are not limited to, your reservation must be booked 36 hours prior to scheduled departure, and on Group Travel itineraries, priority boarding will only apply to A-List and A-List Preferred Members.
As an A-List Preferred Member, you will enjoy Fly By® priority check-in and security access lanes (where available), a dedicated A-List Preferred phone line, reserved checkin, free inflight WiFi on equipped planes, a 100 percent earning bonus on all eligible revenue Southwest® flights, and same-day standby benefits free of airline charges.
In addition, you and all Passengers included on your reservation will receive priority boarding which means boarding positions will be automatically reserved 36 hours prior to the flight. You and Passengers on your reservation will still need to check in within 24 hours of scheduled departure to retrieve your boarding passes. Some restrictions apply. These restrictions include, but are not limited to, your reservation must be booked 36 hours prior to scheduled departure, and on Group Travel itineraries, priority boarding will only apply to A-List and A-List Preferred Members.
Rapid Rewards® A-List and A-List Preferred qualification is based on the calendar year. Once reached, you will begin enjoying the benefits immediately. You will maintain your A-List or A-List Preferred status for the remainder of the calendar year and the entire calendar year immediately following the year in which you qualified.
Southwest® may from time to time offer promotional tier status. If you received tier status due to a promotional offer, the length of your tier may not be until the end of a calendar year. Please refer to the specific promotion for the tier length.
Upon qualifying for A-List or A-List Preferred, you will automatically be mailed a new membership card with the expiration date of your benefits. In a year when you requalify for A-List or A-List Preferred, your new membership card with the updated expiration date will be mailed to you at the end of the year.
Contact us to request a replacement for a lost or stolen A-List or A-List Preferred membership card.
As an A-List or A-List Preferred Member, you will receive a membership card that will grant you access to Fly By® priority check-in and security access lanes (where available). Additionally, A-List and A-List Preferred boarding passes will be designated as such if you include your Rapid Rewards® account number in your flight reservation. These boarding passes will grant you access to these lanes.
On the day of travel, please see a Customer Service Agent at the airport for this benefit and for information regarding any additional government taxes and fees. This benefit is not available at Southwest® kiosks.
This benefit will be provided for A-List and A-List Preferred Members traveling prior to the original scheduled departure, between the same city pairs, on the original date of travel, where a seat is available.
On flights that do not meet these qualifications, A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive priority standby and will be required to pay the difference in fare and any additional government taxes and fees if a seat becomes available. A-List Preferred Members will be prioritized ahead of A-List Members.
If an A-List or A-List Preferred Member is traveling on a multiple-Passenger reservation, same-day standby and priority standby will not be provided for non-A-List or non-A-List Preferred Members in the same reservation.
For A-List and A-List Preferred Members who have also qualified for a Companion Pass®, A-List and A-List Preferred benefits are not available to the Companion unless the Companion is also an A-List or A-List Preferred Member.
Priority phone line numbers will be provided to A-List and A-List Preferred Members in your welcome kit that will be distributed upon qualification and will be printed on the A-List and A-List Preferred membership cards.
You must call from the primary phone number in your account to authenticate for priority service. A-List priority phone line is 1-888-737-1005. A-List Preferred priority phone line is 1-888-737-1006.
While every WiFi-enabled device is different, the basic steps for taking advantage of your free WiFi benefit (where available) as an A-List Preferred Member are:
- Once the Flight Attendant has announced that it is safe to use approved portable electronics, turn on your WiFi-enabled device.
- View available wireless networks, select Southwest WiFi, and connect.
- Launch your internet browser for access to the Southwest Airlines® Inflight Entertainment Portal. If you are not immediately redirected, type Southwestwifi.com into your address bar.
- Select “WiFi Onboard” from the home screen and you will be taken to the WiFi landing page.
- Once on the WiFi landing page, select “Connect for free” to be taken to the A-List Preferred login page.
- Enter your Rapid Rewards® account number or username and password and select “Connect free”.
- Once you have been authenticated as an A-List Preferred Member, you may enjoy surfing the web at 30,000 feet!
Wifi is available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Visit Southwest.com/alpwifi for instructions to log in.
For answers to other WiFi questions, visit the WiFi FAQs at Southwest.com.
A Member who earns 125,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or who flies 100 qualifying one-way flights booked through Southwest® per calendar year will qualify for Companion Pass.
Companion Pass qualifying points are earned from revenue flights booked through Southwest, points earned on Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards, and base points earned from Rapid Rewards® partners.
Points earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase are not available for redemption or qualification for Companion Pass status until they are posted on your billing statement and posted to your Rapid Rewards account. Only points posted on your billing statements and posted to your Rapid Rewards account during the same calendar year are available for qualification for Companion Pass status.
The following do not count as Companion Pass qualifying points: purchased points; points transferred between Members; points converted from hotel and car loyalty programs, e-Rewards®, Valued Opinions, and Diners Club®; points earned from Rapid Rewards program enrollment; tier bonus points; flight bonus points; and partner bonus points (with the exception of the Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase).
No points nor tier or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion when flying on a Companion Pass reservation.
Rapid Rewards® Companion Pass qualification will be based on the calendar year. Once it is earned, you will begin enjoying the benefits immediately after designating a Companion. You will maintain your Companion Pass for the remainder of the calendar year in which you qualified and the entire calendar year immediately following the year in which you qualified.
To continue receiving Companion Pass privileges, you must re-qualify each calendar year. Companion Pass qualification earned through a promotional offer may have different privileges and you should refer to the terms associated with such promotional offer.
To designate your Companion online, log in to your Rapid Rewards® account on Southwest.com and click on My Account at the top of your screen. Within your My Rapid Rewards section locate the Snapshot tab. If you are eligible to designate your Companion online, you will find a Choose Your Companion section. Click Enter Companion info link, and follow the posted instructions. After you designate your Companion, your Companion Pass Member kit and card will arrive within 15 business days.
You may change your designated Companion up to three (3) times each calendar year that you maintain Companion Pass privileges. Any reservation with the current designated Companion would need to be cancelled before changing your designated Companion. To change your Companion, you must call 1-800-435-9792. Please allow up to 21 business days for processing.
No. Your Companion and you must fly on the same flight.
Points earned by making purchases with a Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Card, and your base points earned from Rapid Rewards® partners count toward Companion Pass.
Purchased points, points transferred between Members, points converted from hotel and car loyalty programs, and e-Rewards, e-Miles, Valued Opinions, and Diners Club, and Partner bonus points (with the exception of the Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase) do not qualify as Companion Pass qualifying points.
A Member who has either a Rapid Rewards® Priority Card or a Rapid Rewards® Premier Card from Chase will earn 1,500 tier qualifying points for every $10,000 in eligible net purchases on that card, up to 15,000 tier qualifying points per year. Once the $10,000 spend requirement is met, tier qualifying points will post to your Rapid Rewards® account within 30 days from the statement closing date.
Points must be earned and posted to your Rapid Rewards account prior to the end of the calendar year in order to count toward A-List or A-List Preferred status.
The number of points needed for a reward flight depends on the fare. Just like fares, reward pricing can vary based on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. The same Rapid Rewards® rules and regulations that apply to domestic flights will apply to international flights. Please be aware that rewards travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges from $5.60 per one-way trip that must be paid by the Member with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest® gift card. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination.
The number of points needed for a reward flight depends on the fare. Just like fares, reward pricing can vary based on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. Log in to your Rapid Rewards® account at Southwest.com®. Enter your flight information and view fares in points.
Special fares, such as infant, child, military, and government fares are not eligible to be purchased with points. Other travel not eligible for redemption with points includes, but is not limited to, charter flights, group travel, Southwest Vacation® packages, Fun Jet Vacations, service-charges, reduced-rate, trade out, and travel purchased through a travel agent.
The More Rewards program allows Rapid Rewards® Credit Cardmembers to redeem their points for merchandise, international flights operated by other airlines, hotel stays, gift cards, and rental cars.
No. Points cannot be redeemed for Southwest amenities.
You can make a reservation for reward travel using points at Southwest.com®. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest® gift card.
There are no blackout dates for travel booked with Rapid Rewards® points.
Yes. The Rapid Rewards Member who owns the account from which the points will be used will need to make the reservation for the person traveling. Simply get the destination, travel dates, and flight times from the person who will be using your points and log in to your account via Southwest.com® to book the reward travel. A Passenger traveling on a ticket using points from another Member's account will not be allowed to make changes to the itinerary. The Passenger must contact the Member and have the Member make any necessary changes. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip, which must be paid with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest® gift card at the time of booking. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination.
Yes. You can call 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792) to reserve a reward flight for 24 hours prior to purchasing. If you do not redeem using your points within 24 hours, the reservation will be cancelled and the reward seat released. Fares are always subject to change until tickets are purchased.
No. Points can only be booked for travel through Southwest.com®, the Southwest® mobile app, or by calling 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.
No. But keep in mind, you can book a one-way reservation using points and book your return using cash or any other accepted form of payment or vice-versa.
There are no blackout dates for ticket purchases booked with points under our Wanna Get Away®, Anytime and Business Select® fares. Special fares, such as infant, child, military and government fares are not eligible to be purchased with points.
No. Membership in the Rapid Rewards program is for individual travelers only. Individuals must enroll separately and may not pool or combine points with other Members. However, one Member may transfer their points to another Member. Costs to transfer points to another Member must be paid for with a credit card, and transfers can be made through Southwest.com®. Points may not be transferred to a Member's estate or as part of a settlement, inheritance, or will.
When travelling on reward travel, you will receive all fare product features except for earning Rapid Rewards points.
No. However, you will be required to pay taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip, which must be paid with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest® gift card at the time of booking. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination.
Yes. Reward travel will follow Southwest's rules for the fare product purchased. If an increase in the fare is required to obtain a fare product (Business Select® or Anytime) that allows standby travel, the Rapid Rewards Member must be present to approve the use of additional points for the increased cost.
When traveling on points the ticket will be redeemed based on the one-way segment that was flown (origin-destination), and any remaining unused points for additional one-way segments will be returned to your account. Please allow up to four days for any unused points to post back to the original account.
Yes. If your reward travel was booked using your own points, you may modify or change your reservation for reward travel at Southwest.com®.
If you make a change to your reservation that results in an increase of the fare and/or upgrade to a higher fare product, you will be required to pay for the increase with additional Rapid Rewards® points from the original Rapid Rewards account. If you do not have enough points in the original account, you may purchase additional Rapid Rewards points with a credit card and use those points to pay for your ticket.
The points automatically will be redeposited in your account. Please allow up to four days after the date of the last flight in the reservation. If the reservation needs to be rebooked, the Member will be required to do so at the current available fare.
No. Southwest® does not charge a fee to make a change to a reservation. However, all tickets are subject to any fare difference that may apply.
When points are deducted from your account, you will receive notification via email to the primary email address stored in your account profile. You can also check your account online at Southwest.com®.