A few points shy of your next reward flight? You can purchase the points you need for your Rapid Rewards account. Simply log into your account and click on Rapid Rewards® at the top of the screen. Under Manage, select Buy or Transfer points. From here you can select the appropriate transaction option on the Rapid Rewards Buy/Transfer page. Points can also be purchased through the booking path when making a flight reservation.
Rapid Rewards® points will be offered in increments of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases.
From time to time, Southwest may offer a special promotion to purchase ‘tier qualifying points’ which count toward A-List status but are not redeemable. On the other hand, purchased ‘points’ do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred or Companion Pass but they are redeemable.
Yes. The purchase transaction must be completed with a credit card and will be subject to applicable taxes and fees (as defined by your financial institution) as well as the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank and will be settled in USD.
Log into your account and click on Rapid Rewards® at the top of the screen. Under Manage, select Buy or Transfer points. From here you can select the appropriate transaction option on the Rapid Rewards® Buy/Transfer page. When prompted, enter the Rapid Rewards® account number, email address and name of the individual who will receive your gifted points.
You can buy up to 60,000 combined points per day for yourself or as a gift to another Member.
You can gift points to one Member per transaction, although you can complete as many transactions as you’d like up to the 60,000 point daily maximum. The daily maximum is combined with, and applies to, points purchased for your personal Rapid Rewards® account.
You will need the recipient's name, email address and Rapid Rewards® account number to deposit the gifted points directly into their Rapid Rewards® account.
After entering the recipient's name and Rapid Rewards® account number, the points will be deposited into the Member's Rapid Rewards® account upon the completion of the transaction.
Rapid Rewards® points can be gifted in increments of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases.
They can enroll for free at Southwest.com®. Once they have an account established, you will then be able to gift points.
No, gifted points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass.
Yes. The purchase transaction must be completed with a credit card and will be subject to applicable taxes and fees (as defined by your financial institution) as well as the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank and will be settled in USD.
Log into your account and click on Rapid Rewards® at the top of the screen. Under Manage, select Buy or Transfer points. From here you can select the appropriate transaction option on the Rapid Rewards® Buy/Transfer page. When prompted, enter the Rapid Rewards® account number, email address and name of the individual who will receive your transferred points. The recipient must be a Rapid Rewards Member to receive transferred points.
You can transfer your points to one Member per transaction, although you can complete as many transactions as you’d like up to 60,000 points daily for point transfers.
You'll need the recipient's name, email address and Rapid Rewards® account number.
After entering the recipient's name and Rapid Rewards® account number, the points will be deposited into the Member's Rapid Rewards® account.
Rapid Rewards® points can be transferred in increments of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases.
A daily maximum of 60,000 points may be transferred out of your Rapid Rewards® account to another Rapid Rewards® Member.
No. Points cannot be transferred without knowing the recipient’s Rapid Rewards® account number.
They won’t be able to receive any additional points for 24 hours.
They can enroll for free at Southwest.com®. Once they have enrolled, you can complete a transfer transaction.
No, transferred points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred or Companion Pass.
Yes. The transaction must be completed with a credit card and will be subject to applicable taxes and fees (as defined by your financial institution)as well as the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank and will be settled in USD.
Simply log in to your Rapid Rewards® account and navigate to the Rapid Rewards® Point Center. From there you can click on the 'Donate Points' button to start the process. Select the charity and the amount you would like to donate. Once the donation has been accepted you will receive an email with a receipt.
You'll need to select a charity from a dropdown box and confirm your transaction to deposit the donated points directly into their Rapid Rewards® account.
After selecting a charity from the dropdown box and confirming your transaction, the points will be deposited into the charity's Rapid Rewards® account 72 hours.
You can donate your points to one charity per transaction, and you can complete as many transactions as you'd like up to 60,000 points daily for point transfers.
You may choose from any of the designated charities to donate points from your Rapid Rewards® account.
No. Donated points do not count toward Rapid Rewards® tier status or Companion Pass.
No. There is no fee to donate points; however, transactions are nonreversible.
You must be a Rapid Rewards® Member to claim your points. You can enroll for free at Southwest.com®. Once you’ve enrolled, log in to your Rapid Rewards account and select the Claim Rapid Rewards® points option on the Rapid Rewards® Buy/Transfer page or the Buy/Transfer link in the Quick Links drop down box to begin the transaction. Enter your unique claim code, name, and Rapid Rewards® account number where prompted. The points will be deposited into your account within 72 hours.
No. Points received as a gift or via Rapid Rewards® Partnership Points do not count toward Rapid Rewards® tier status or Companion Pass.
Your claim code (or certificate code or redemption code) is the unique combination of letters and numbers that is specific to your points gift or Rapid Rewards® Partnership Points award. This code can be found on the certificate or within the email you received. This unique claim code can be redeemed only once and can be redeemed by anyone, so be sure to keep it in a safe place, and claim your points as soon as possible.
Yes. We urge you to protect your unique claim code and keep it in a safe place. Claim your points as soon as possible. The claim code may be redeemed only once, so be sure to claim your points as soon as possible or keep the code in a safe place until you are ready to claim your points.
The points should post to your Rapid Rewards® account within 72 hours after you claim them.
No. Lost or stolen certificates cannot be returned or replaced. The certificate and its unique claim code may be redeemed only once and has no cash or refund value. Certificates will be deemed fully used once points have been credited to a Rapid Rewards® account and once surrendered, may not be recovered, regained, or reissued.
No. Rapid Rewards® paper certificates and emails containing a claim code will be void if sold or bartered.
Points claimed through a certificate or an email have a 100K point daily limit. This limit does not apply to points gifted or transferred from another Member.
The recipient’s email address is required to notify them that they’ve received points either from a gift, a transfer or Rapid Rewards® Partnership Points program award. You can receive account news and special offers from Rapid Rewards by updating your profile and subscribing to the Rapid Rewards® Report and Rapid Rewards® Email Update.