No. The estimated Rapid Rewards® points to be earned that are displayed during the booking process are an estimate only and are directly related to the advertised one-way base fare and fare type of the flight selected. A Business Select® fare earns 12 points per dollar, while Anytime and Wanna Get Away® fares earn ten and six points per dollar, respectively.
NOTE: A-List and A-List Preferred Members earn a 25% and 100% bonus respectively.
You can earn points on revenue tickets. You cannot earn points on nonrevenue travel, including reward and Companion Pass travel. Other travel not eligible for earning points includes, but is not limited to, charter flights, service-charged, reduced-rate, trade out, extra seat, and paper tickets.
No. The Rapid Rewards program was designed to reward our flyers for the flights they take, regardless of who purchased the tickets. Rapid Rewards points are only earned by the Member who actually travels.
Only the Passenger traveling on a revenue ticket can earn Rapid Rewards points. They must have their own account number in order to earn the points.
Points are deposited within 72 hours after the completion of your entire ticket.
You can check your account online at Southwest.com®. Once the points are deposited in your account, they are available for use.
You will not accrue any points for any portion of the ticket that has been flown until the entire ticket has been completed (i.e., flown, used as payment toward another ticket, refunded, or a combination thereof). If you fail to take action to complete the partially flown ticket before the ticket expiration date, you will not accrue any points for the flown segments of the expired ticket.
No. Points can only be earned on revenue tickets or through qualifying purchases with our Rapid Rewards® partners.
No.
The Member who has Companion Pass will earn points on a revenue ticket; however, the designated Companion will not.
Yes. Points are earned based on the dollar amount paid for the ticket. If a promotion code is applied to the purchase of the ticket, the points earned will be based on the discounted amount.
Yes. Members traveling on a Southwest Vacations package will accrue points based on the air portion of the package. From time to time, Southwest Vacations will also run promotions to earn additional Rapid Rewards points on the land portion of the package. Once the Vacations package round trip travel has been completed, it may take up to 72 hours for the points to post to your Rapid Rewards account.
The number of points earned for each flight segment is calculated after completion of the entire ticket and is based on the dollar amount paid for the base fare and fare product purchased for that segment. Taxes and fees imposed by the United States and foreign governments, including airport-assessed Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), federal segment fees, the government-imposed September 11th Security Fee, and other taxes and fees are not eligible to earn points.
If a ticket is purchased with outbound and return segments using the same fare type (e.g., Wanna Get Away® for both), the number of points earned for both segments will be calculated using the base fares and corresponding earn rate for that fare type. For example, if both the outbound and return flights are purchased as a Wanna Get Away fare, the points earned on the base fare of each one-way segment will be calculated individually at a rate of six points per dollar. The resulting totals are then added together to arrive at Rapid Rewards points for that trip.
NOTE: If a ticket is purchased that combines different fare types (e.g., Business Select® for the outbound segment and Wanna Get Away for the return segment), the number of points earned will be calculated by multiplying the base fare for each segment by the corresponding number of points per dollar for each fare product.
To receive points for flights you complete, enter your account number when you book a reservation or provide it at the airport when you check in for the flight.
To receive points with a Rapid Rewards partner, provide your account number at the time specified by the partner in their terms and conditions.
Tier qualifying points are earned from revenue flights booked through Southwest Airlines® or through the use of the Rapid Rewards® Priority or Premier Credit Cards (1,500 tier qualifying points for every $10,000 in eligible net purchases on that card, up to 15,000 tier qualifying points per year).