The number of points earned for each flight segment is calculated after completion of the entire ticket and is based on the dollar amount paid for the base fare and fare product purchased for that segment. Taxes and fees imposed by the United States and foreign governments, including airport-assessed Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), federal segment fees, the government-imposed September 11th Security Fee, and other taxes and fees are not eligible to earn points.

If a ticket is purchased with outbound and return segments using the same fare type (e.g., Wanna Get Away® for both), the number of points earned for both segments will be calculated using the base fares and corresponding earn rate for that fare type. For example, if both the outbound and return flights are purchased as a Wanna Get Away fare, the points earned on the base fare of each one-way segment will be calculated individually at a rate of six points per dollar. The resulting totals are then added together to arrive at Rapid Rewards points for that trip.

NOTE: If a ticket is purchased that combines different fare types (e.g., Business Select® for the outbound segment and Wanna Get Away for the return segment), the number of points earned will be calculated by multiplying the base fare for each segment by the corresponding number of points per dollar for each fare product.