Enrolling in Rapid Rewards is easy—and free! You have multiple options to enroll in Rapid Rewards.

Simply visit Southwest.com® and click on Rapid Rewards.

When the drop down menu appears, select Enroll. You'll be walked through a quick enrollment process. Once you complete enrollment, your account number will appear on the screen. Print this screen or write down your account number.

You can enroll on the Southwest® Mobile App by selecting the drop down menu and then clicking on Flying Southwest/ Enroll in Rapid Rewards/Enroll Today.

You can also enroll in Rapid Rewards by calling Southwest Airlines® Reservations at 1-800-248-4377.