Yes, you can request past flight points for flights completed in the past 12 months. To claim points for a past flight, simply log into your account, select My Account and choose the Manage tab within My Rapid Rewards. Choose Request past points in the grey bar and enter your record locator (confirmation number) from your reservation. After verification of your flight information (up to 5 days), points will be deposited into your account.