A Security Document is a document containing your confirmation code, name, and flight information, and it confirms that you are holding a reservation. A Security Document may be provided to assist you in passing through a TSA Security Checkpoint. It does not serve as a boarding pass. It is issued in place of a boarding pass when circumstances warrant.

Once you arrive at the airport, in order to board the plane, you will need to obtain your boarding pass from either the ticket counter or departure gate. If you choose to obtain your boarding pass at the departure gate, your Security Document will assist you in passing through TSA Security.