FAQ/Self-Tagging Baggage
Self-Tagging allows you to speed up the checkin process by letting you print your own baggage claim tag and place it on the bags that you wish to check.
During the checkin process on the kiosk, you will indicate the number of bags you (and each Customer in your party) would like to check. Once your bag tag(s) have printed, follow the instructions that appear on the screen and those that are printed on the back of the tag(s) to peel back the area indicated.
Please wait until all bag tags have printed before tearing them off of the roll.
Slide the printed tag(s) through the handle of your bag(s), and match the adhesive ends together. Once you have tagged all of your bag(s), proceed to the designated Bag Drop area.
The part of the bag tag that you remove serves as your claim check.
Yes. If you are checking three or more bags, you will be prompted to slide a credit card through the credit card reader to pay the applicable bag charge. Learn more about our checked bag policy.
On the Self-Tagging kiosks, you can:
- Check in for your flight
- Print boarding passes
- Check bags
- Upgrade to the Business Select® fare
- Change flights
- Add a Rapid Rewards number to your reservation
Although we encourage you to try the new Self-Tagging feature, the full-service line at the ticket counter is available.
Many airports do have Self-Tagging kiosks, but not all. Please consult the airport information page to see which airports have Self-Tagging kiosks available.
Self-Tagging is not available for all reservations. Customers meeting the following criteria will need to check in via the full-service lines at the ticket counter:
- All itineraries that include Cuba
- Group bookings
- Reservations for unaccompanied minors
Yes. Customer Service Agents will continue to be available at the ticket counter to assist with any questions or needs that require full service. If you need help during the Self-Tagging process, please visit the Self-Tagging Help Desk in the airport ticket counter area for assistance.
If you need to reprint a bag tag, please proceed to the Self-Tagging Help Desk.