During the checkin process on the kiosk, you will indicate the number of bags you (and each Customer in your party) would like to check. Once your bag tag(s) have printed, follow the instructions that appear on the screen and those that are printed on the back of the tag(s) to peel back the area indicated.

Please wait until all bag tags have printed before tearing them off of the roll.

Slide the printed tag(s) through the handle of your bag(s), and match the adhesive ends together. Once you have tagged all of your bag(s), proceed to the designated Bag Drop area.