Use any of the following methods to access your reservation:

Enter your confirmation number (six-character alpha-numeric code)

Enter your Rapid Rewards number

Swipe your Rapid Rewards A-List Membership Card

Swipe a major credit card with your name on it

Once you retrieve your reservation, follow the steps on the screen to obtain a boarding pass, upgrade to a Business Select™ Fare, check luggage, change your flight, or add yourself to the standby list. When using the Rapid Rewards membership card or account number, the name on your reservation MUST match the name on your Rapid Rewards account and membership card to quickly process your reservation at the kiosk. You may update the name on your account by contacting Rapid Rewards Customer Service to have a new card issued.