FAQ/Self-Service Kiosks at the Airport
Most Customers are eligible to use a self-service kiosk; however, Customers with the following types of reservations are NOT eligible and must check in at the airport ticket counter:
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Customers traveling with pets
- Customers traveling on age-qualifying fares (Infant and Child Fares) that have NOT already been age verified
- Customers traveling on a Military Fare
- Customers traveling with paper tickets
With the exception of Nassau, kiosks will be available in all other non-U.S. airport locations.
When departing on an international flight from an airport within the domestic U.S., you will be able to checkin, scan your passport, add emergency contact information, and print your boarding pass for both the domestic and international legs of your trip at a kiosk. You will not be able to upgrade or change international flights using a kiosk, but a Customer Service Agent at the Ticket Counter or gate podium can assist with these requests.
Use any of the following methods to access your reservation:
- Enter your confirmation number (six-character alpha-numeric code)
- Enter your Rapid Rewards number
- Swipe your Rapid Rewards A-List Membership Card
- Swipe a major credit card with your name on it
Once you retrieve your reservation, follow the steps on the screen to obtain a boarding pass, upgrade to a Business Select™ Fare, check luggage, change your flight, or add yourself to the standby list. When using the Rapid Rewards membership card or account number, the name on your reservation MUST match the name on your Rapid Rewards account and membership card to quickly process your reservation at the kiosk. You may update the name on your account by contacting Rapid Rewards Customer Service to have a new card issued.
No. Customers within a multi-passenger reservation may check in together or individually at whatever location (online, kiosk, ticket counter, mobile device, etc.) is convenient for each Customer.
Kiosks are located at Southwest Airlines Ticket Counters and in the main lobby area (before the security checkpoint) of select airports.
You can perform a variety of pre-flight tasks at the self-service kiosk:
- Print your boarding pass
- Add a Rapid Rewards number to a reservation
- Upgrade to a Business Select Fare
- Change your flight
- Add your name to the standby list
- Check luggage*
- Print an itinerary receipt
*Only kiosks located at the ticket counter can be used to check luggage. Bag tags cannot be issued from the kiosks in the lobby area.