FAQ/Airline Gift Cards
A Southwest® Gift Card can be purchased, at southwest.com® with a credit card by completing the online order form and following the directions provided or, by calling Southwest Airlines at 1-800-IFLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792). A Southwest gift card can also be purchased at approved retail locations.
When purchasing directly from Southwest Airlines®, we offer any denomination of your choice between $25 and $1,000. Orders exceeding $1,000 can be made by printing the Southwest gift card order form and following the directions provided. For gift cards sold at approved retailers, the Southwest Gift Card can only be purchased in pre-specified amounts ($50, $100, or in certain locations, $200).
Yes. A Southwest Gift Card can be mailed/e-mailed to you or directly to the recipient of your choice. However, a Southwest Gift Card cannot be shipped internationally and Federal Express will not ship to P.O. boxes or APO/FPO addresses.
No. When ordering multiple Southwest Gift Cards in a single order each card will have the same personalization.
The only online distribution source for Southwest Gift Cards is southwest.com®. If you purchase a Southwest Gift Card online anywhere other than southwest.com®, such as a third-party auction web site, you are at risk of receiving a gift card that is no longer valid. Southwest Airlines is not responsible for honoring invalid gift cards.
For orders that exceed a $1,000 value, please print the Southwest Gift Card order form and follow the directions provided on the form.
No. All Southwest Gift Cards must be purchased by using one of the allowable forms of payment.
No. It does not expire and does not devalue over time.
No. A Southwest Gift Card cannot be replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed.
No. A Southwest Gift Card is not reloadable at this time. However, additional cards may be purchased at any time.
You can choose to ship a Southwest Gift Card via USPS (United States Postal Service) for $2.95, which typically arrives in 4-7 business days. Or, you can choose to ship via Federal Express Standard Overnight for $9.95, and, if ordered before 12 p.m. CST, the gift card will arrive the next business day. (No Saturday delivery.)
A Southwest Gift Card may be used for Passenger travel on Southwest Airlines®. A Southwest Gift Card may only be redeemed at southwest.com®, by calling Southwest Airlines at 1-800-435-9792 (1-800 I FLY SWA), and at Southwest Airlines ticket counter locations. Please note that a Southwest Gift Card is not valid for the purchase of Southwest Airlines Vacation Packages, cargo, hotel, rental car, Southwest Airlines Merchandise, EarlyBird Check-In, additional Southwest Gift Cards, inflight purchases or Southwest Airlines group tickets.