There are three ways to book a flight for children ages five through 11 who will be traveling unaccompanied:

For your convenience, you can book online at southwest.com

Call us at 1-800-435-9792

Make the reservation at the Southwest ticket counter at the airport

When you make a reservation for an Unaccompanied Minor, you will be required to fill out the necessary travel document and pay an Unaccompanied Minor service charge.

Once the Unaccompanied Minor reservation is complete, you will need to provide the confirmation number to the guardian designated to pick up or drop off the child.