Always check the Suggested Airport Arrival Times in the Travel Tools section of southwest.com to see how far in advance of your child's flight you should arrive at the airport. This will give you time to check any luggage, compete required paperwork, pay the Unaccompanied Minor service charge, clear security screening, receive your child's boarding pass, and let him/her preboard.

You should follow these Suggested Airport Arrival Times for both drop-off and pickup as you will need to obtain an "escort pass" for both. Adults must have an "escort pass" to get through the security checkpoint to drop off and/or pick up Unaccompanied Minors at their gate, and a valid photo ID and a copy of the child's itinerary is required to get the pass.