FAQ/Booking Unaccompanied Minor Reservation
There are three ways to book a flight for children ages five through 11 who will be traveling unaccompanied:
- For your convenience, you can book online at southwest.com
- Call us at 1-800-435-9792
- Make the reservation at the Southwest ticket counter at the airport
When you make a reservation for an Unaccompanied Minor, you will be required to fill out the necessary travel document and pay an Unaccompanied Minor service charge.
Once the Unaccompanied Minor reservation is complete, you will need to provide the confirmation number to the guardian designated to pick up or drop off the child.
If you make your child’s reservation on online, follow the same steps for any booking via southwest.com. When you enter the child’s birth date, you will be prompted to indicate whether the child will be traveling with someone over the age of 12. If not, the child is considered an Unaccompanied Minor, and you will be required to fill out the necessary travel document and pay the Unaccompanied Minor service change.
If you book your child's travel over the phone or at the airport, tell the Customer Representative that the child on the reservation is an Unaccompanied Minor and provide the child's age.
The Unaccompanied Minor paperwork requires information about your child, the person(s) picking up your child at his/her destination and the person dropping off the child. The paperwork must be fully complete in order to accept your child for travel. You may also be required to provide proof of the child's age.
Please provide the EXACT information about the person meeting the Unaccompanied Minor, including:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number (including area code)
- Name, relationship, and phone numbers of an alternate contact
Be sure to advise the person meeting the Unaccompanied Minor that he/she will need to greet the child at the flight's assigned arrival gate. Please have him/her follow the Suggested Airport Arrival Times to allow sufficient time to obtain an "escort pass" from the ticket counter. The receiving party must have a valid photo ID and a copy of the child's itinerary to get an "escort pass," which is needed to get through the security checkpoint and meet the child at the gate.
You pay the Unaccompanied Minor service charge at the time of booking on southwest.com, by calling us at 1-800-435-9792, or at any Southwest ticket counter.
No. Our Unaccompanied Minor program is only for children ages five through 11 years old.
Children ages 12 and older are allowed to travel independently. However, we encourage parents to decide whether their children are capable of and comfortable with:
- Negotiating all airports
- Going through the checkin and boarding processes
- Following crew members' instructions
- Dealing with possible flight disruptions that may arise
If not, we strongly discourage allowing these Young Travelers to fly alone.
Yes, your child can travel unaccompanied on a Rapid Rewards Award. When booking the child's reservation, simply let the Customer Representative know that the child will be traveling as an Unaccompanied Minor and provide his/her age. Please note, you will still be responsible to pay the $50 each-way service charge despite traveling on a Rapid Rewards Award.
No. Make sure the child's reservation is on a nonstop flight or a flight that makes a stop but does not require a change of planes. This will be indicated by a single flight number. Southwest does not allow Unaccompanied Minors to travel on connecting flights, including those connecting with other airline partners.