Unaccompanied children will be escorted from the aircraft by a uniformed Southwest Airlines Employee and released only to the person (or alternate contact) named on the Unaccompanied Minor form or another designated Southwest Airlines Employee. When picking up your child, the person named on the Unaccompanied Minor form will be required to produce valid photo identification and sign a release.

In some cases, there may be a brief wait in receiving the child due to the fact that Southwest Airlines personnel are engaged in the release of other unaccompanied children or the departure of another aircraft. We hope you will understand that the time spent is for the safety of your unaccompanied child.