When you arrive at the airport, check in at the ticket counter in the main lobby of the airport to:

Check luggage

Provide the required Unaccompanied Minor documentation

Pay the $50 each-way service charge

Get the child's boarding pass

Get your "escort pass" so you can accompany the child through the security checkpoint and to the gate.

When you get to the gate, let the Customer Service Agent know that the child is an Unaccompanied Minor and give the Agent the completed UM paperwork. View the Unaccompanied Minor form in PDF format.

Make sure that the information on the UM paperwork including flight number and destination airport matches that shown on the UM's itinerary. REMEMBER, ALL ITEMS ON THE UNACCOMPANIED MINOR FORM MUST BE COMPLETED BEFORE A CHILD MAY TRAVEL AS AN UNACCOMPANIED MINOR.

The Unaccompanied Minor form will be inserted in the Unaccompanied Minor lanyard and must be worn by the child for the duration of the flight. The lanyard is required as it allows Southwest Airlines Employees to easily identify Unaccompanied Minors.