Customers Flying with a Wheelchair
- Home
- Help Center
- Customers Flying with a Wheelchair
Here's how you can tell us in advance if you’ll be bringing your own wheelchair or if you’ll need one at the airport:
Adding a wheelchair when booking:
- On desktop: Go to the Special Assistance link on the "Passenger & Payment Info" screen.
- On mobile: Go to the Special Assistance link on the "Passenger" screen.
Adding a wheelchair to an existing booking:
- On desktop: Manage your reservation and select “Special Assistance” under the Passenger name.
- On mobile: Manage your reservation and select the edit pencil icon next to the Passenger name. Then select "Special Assistance".
If you're checking your own wheelchair, please print and complete the wheelchair/mobility information form for a quicker check-in. Don’t worry if you forget—we’ll take care of it at the airport.
Our Employees can assist you throughout the airport—all you have to do is ask. Due to the busy holiday travel season and longer wait times, we recommend that a friend or family member wait with you until a wheelchair attendant arrives.
Curbside assistance: Curbside check-in is not available at all airports or during all hours of operation. If you don’t see a Southwest Employee or Skycap at the curb, please ask an Employee inside the airport.
Yes, a family member or friend can get a Non-Passenger Escort (NPE) pass to accompany anyone with a disability. NPE passes allow the loved one to assist the Customer to the gate or to meet them after landing. To get an NPE pass, please show a government-issued ID at the ticket counter.
Even if you don't need an NPE, we still recommend that a loved one stays with the Customer until wheelchair assistance arrives.
For more details, visit the “Non-Passenger Escort” tab on our Special Assistance page.
Before screening, let the TSA officer know if you can or can't walk or stand unassisted. You can show the officer your TSA notification card or other medical paperwork to describe your disability.
Passenger screening
- Screening technology: If you’re able to stand with your arms above your head for seven seconds without support, you may be screened with advanced imaging technology or a metal detector. If you cannot or if you opt-out, you will receive a pat-down.
- Pat-down: Pat-downs are conducted by a TSA officer of the same gender. If the screening involves a sensitive area, it may be conducted in private with a companion. You can always request a private screening.
Mobility aids screening
- Walkers, crutches, canes, or other mobility aids: These must be X-rayed. A TSA officer will inspect the item if it cannot fit through the X-ray.
- Wheelchairs and scooters: These must be X-rayed, including the seat cushions and any non-removable pouches or fanny packs. Let the officer know if you’re not able to lift yourself from the chair.
Visit the TSA’s website for more details.
Customers with disabilities who need help boarding can preboard. Tell a Customer Service Agent, then wait in the preboarding area near the gate.
When preboarding is announced, let the Operations (boarding) Agent who is making boarding announcements know you’ll need assistance boarding.
Because onboard storage space for wheelchairs is limited, it's available on a first-come, first-served basis. If there isn't enough space or the wheelchair can't fit, it will be stowed safely beneath the plane.
Before you board, tell an Employee that you'll need wheelchair assistance after landing. Identify yourself to the Flight Attendant and wait for your wheelchair to be brought to the jet bridge.
Our wheelchair attendants might be short-staffed during the busy holiday season, so you are always welcome to ask a friend or family member to be a Non-Passenger Escort instead.