Traveling alone can be an exciting test of a minor’s independence; but whether it is appropriate depends on each minor’s individual maturity level. By purchasing this reservation, you acknowledge and confirm that:

Southwest considers children ages 12 through 17 traveling alone to be Young Travelers, not Unaccompanied Minors. Accordingly, Southwest’s Unaccompanied Minor procedures do not apply to ages 12 through 17.

Parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring a Young Traveler arrives for checkin and boarding in accordance with each airport’s suggested arrival time. The amount of time to park, check luggage, pass through the security checkpoint, and board the flight varies based on each airport’s size, configuration, and travel season.

Flights between the U.S. Mainland and Hawaii are subject to specific procedures for transportation of animals and plants, inspection of checked and carryon baggage, and State of Hawaii documentation requirements. The parent/guardian of an Unaccompanied Minor (UM) or Young Traveler (YT) must complete the Plants and Animals Declaration Form prior to the UM or YT boarding the aircraft. Once completed, the form will be placed in the front pocket of the UM lanyard or retained by the YT until it is collected during the flight prior to landing, as applicable. Only trained service dogs assisting Customers with disabilities are permitted to travel with Customers. No other animals are permitted on flights between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii. Southwest Airlines does not transport pets to or from Hawaii. For more information about travel to/from Hawaii, please visit our dedicated Hawaii travel page. Your child has sufficient maturity and capability to travel alone (this includes, but is not limited to, checking in, passing through the security checkpoint, boarding, deplaning, and claiming luggage), without adult supervision or assistance from Southwest Employees, on all scheduled service: nonstop, same-plane service with intermediate stops, and connecting service that requires your child to change planes.

Purchaser represents that he/she is either the parent or guardian of the minor child or has authority to act on behalf of the parent or guardian.

Parents/guardians wishing to escort a Young Traveler to/from the gate must obtain a Non-Passenger Escort (NPE) from the ticket counter in order to pass through the security checkpoint. Each airport may impose restrictions on NPEs being issued based on guidance from the local Transportation Security Administration directives.

Southwest does not monitor Young Travelers during travel. Accordingly, each Young Traveler must have sufficient maturity and capability to request assistance from a Southwest Employee if needed and the means to contact a parent/guardian if there is a travel disruption.

Southwest Airlines reserves the right not to allow travel on flights that may be delayed, diverted, or cancelled due to weather or other operational disruptions.

Southwest Airlines does not provide Young Traveler service to/from international destinations.

Southwest Airlines does not assume responsibility for any Young Traveler’s actions. THE PURCHASER AGREES TO INDEMNIFY, HOLD HARMLESS, AND FULLY RELEASE SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FOR ANY AND ALL INJURY OR DAMAGES TO PROPERTY OR PERSONS CAUSED BY OR INCURRED AS A RESULT OF A YOUNG TRAVELER’S ACTIONS, INCLUDING INJURIES TO THE YOUNG TRAVELER CAUSED BY HIS OR HER OWN NEGLIGENCE.