Customers with cognitive and developmental disabilities
How to give notice when booking a new reservation:
- On the Passenger & Payment Info page, click the Special Assistance link.
- Select relevant options.
- Scroll down to complete your reservation.
How to add notice to an existing reservation:
- From any page on Southwest.com®, click the link FLIGHT | HOTEL | CAR | VACATIONS.
- Under Flight, select Manage Reservations.
- Input the requested information—confirmation number, first name, last name—and click Search.
- Under the Passenger’s name, click the Special Assistance link.
- Select relevant options.
- Click Update Information.
You can also let us know of your additional assistance needs if you book your travel via telephone.
If you or a loved one needs additional assistance at the airport, please let an Employee or Skycap know as soon as you arrive. Keep in mind that the Customer requiring assistance will need to self-identify at all points of travel (upon arrival to the airport, onboard the aircraft, during any connections, and upon arrival at their destination).
When considering air travel, consider the possibility of flight delays, diversions, or any other flight irregularities. Have a plan of action for any health, sensory, dietary, or other needs in case a flight does not depart or arrive as scheduled.
The following assistance will be provided upon request:
- We'll introduce you to our Flight Attendant and explain your needs.
- We’ll explain that you need to deplane at your destination or you need to remain onboard at an intermediate city.
- We’ll help get you from your arrival gate to your departure gate if your itinerary has a connection. You'll need to identify that you requested assistance when you arrive at your connection airport.
Although we’ll aid any Customer with a disability, we will not provide a personal escort to remain with the Customer for the duration of the irregularity. If a Customer requires personal or continuous assistance, they should travel with an attendant.
One more note: following our Crew Members' instructions helps protect you and others.
We don’t provide these services to our Passengers:
- Custodial care or someone to stay with the Customer on the aircraft or in the gate area prior to departure or during a layover.
- An escort to a specific party or to check said party's identification.
We're happy to assist anyone with a disability, but we can’t provide a personal escort. If you or a loved one meet any of the following criteria, federal regulations require a Safety Attendant:
- When the passenger, because of a mental disability so severe, is unable to comprehend or respond to safety related instructions.
- When the passenger has both a severe hearing and vision impairment and is unable to establish a means of communication with Southwest personnel sufficient to receive the safety briefing.
- When the passenger has a mobility impairment so severe that the passenger is unable to physically assist in his/her own evacuation during an emergency.