Traveling with medication
Yes, we strongly suggest that you bring all your medication onboard in your carryon or personal item. If your carryon must be checked because of space constraints, remove your medication and keep it with you. Please note that planes aren’t equipped for the storage of refrigerated medications, so plan accordingly.
If you have questions or concerns about transporting medication or medical supplies through a security checkpoint, explore the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screening procedures on the TSA website.
Needles and syringes used to inject medications are allowed past the security checkpoint if they're packed with the medication for which they’re needed. Please alert a Flight Attendant if you use a needle or syringe while onboard so we can provide a disposal container.
Medications needed for a disability do not count toward bag limits if they’re packed separately from other personal items. If you opt to check assistive devices in your luggage, inform the Customer Service Agent or Skycap (upon check-in) that such items are contained inside the checked bag.
All planes are equipped with a first-aid kit, which contains common over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Our Flight Attendants will offer OTC medication to you if the need arises.
No, Flight Attendants will not physically administer medication—whether from the first-aid kit or that you bring with you. If this type of care is needed during the flight, consider traveling with a ticketed attendant.