Non-passenger escort
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), everyone passing through security checkpoints must have a boarding pass, security document, or another type of authorization from the airline. As such, we offer non-passenger escort (NPE) passes to people who are accompanying or meeting a Passenger with a disability to or at the Customer's gate.
NPE authorization can be requested from a uniformed Employee at our ticket counter or Skycap podium.
Let the Employee know you need to accompany or meet a Passenger with a disability to or at the gate. You'll need to show a photo ID and share the Customer's itinerary you're helping. We recommend reviewing our Airport Information page to know when to arrive at the terminal so you have plenty of time to park, wait in line for a NPE pass, go through Security, and get to the gate.
Note: The TSA, not the airlines, is responsible for security checkpoints. If the flight arrival occurs after security checkpoint has closed for the evening, then we will not be able to provide a NPE pass.
Yes, a family member or friend can get a Non-Passenger Escort (NPE) pass to accompany anyone with a disability. NPE passes allow the loved one to assist to the gate or after landing. To get an NPE pass, please show a government-issued ID at the ticket counter.
Even if you don't need an NPE, we still recommend that a loved one stays with until wheelchair assistance arrives.