Customer rights
Our policies and procedures are developed in accordance with 14 CFR Part 382, Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability in Air Travel. Every airport is staffed with trained Complaints Resolution Officials (CROs) who have received training and are knowledgeable of the regulations ensuring accessible travel for Customers with disabilities. You have the right to request to speak with a CRO, and we will promptly provide a CRO either in person or over the telephone.
14 CFR Part 382, Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability in Air Travel
You may obtain a copy of this Part in an accessible format from the Department of Transportation by any of the following means:
- For calls made from within the United States, by telephone via the Toll-Free Hotline for Air Travelers with Disabilities at 1 (800) 778-4838 (voice) or 1-800-455-9880 (TTY)
- By telephone to the Aviation Consumer Protection Division at (202) 366-2220 (voice) or (202) 366-0511 (TTY)
- By mail to the Air Consumer Protection Division, C-75, U.S. Department of Transportation, 1200 New Jersey Ave. SE, West Building, Room W96-432, Washington, DC 20590
- On the U.S. Government Publishing Office website