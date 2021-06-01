Help Center
Age verification for child or infant
- Beginning June 1, 2021, Infant fares and Child fares are no longer available for purchase.
- An Infant Fare or Child Fare will still require age verification either at the airport or within the child’s Rapid Rewards® account prior to travel. Age verification for Infant/Child fares will require a copy or original of any government-issued ID, such as a birth certificate or passport, for their Infant/Child.
- At that time, the date of birth in your Rapid Rewards® or Southwest account will be updated to indicate that age has been verified. If you do not have a Rapid Rewards or Southwest account, you must create one and provide proof of age to a Customer Service Agent in order to check in online or at a self-service kiosk in the future. The next time the age verified Customer travels, you will be able to request the boarding pass on southwest.com.
- If you prefer, you may mail a copy of a valid picture I.D. or birth certificate proving age to: Southwest Airlines Customer Relations; P.O. Box 36662; Dallas, TX 75235. Please be sure to indicate the ticketed traveler's Rapid Rewards account number with your request, and submit your request at least two weeks prior to your flight
- The date of birth field in the account will be updated to reflect that age has been verified.
- If you submit your request in writing, you will receive a confirmation letter in the mail once the date of birth has been verified.
- Once the date of birth has been verified, you may check in online and request a boarding pass, as long as the traveler's account number is present in the reservation for which you are checking in.
If you are not traveling on a Child Fare or Infant Fare, you do not need to be age verified to request your boarding pass on southwest.com or at a self-service kiosk.