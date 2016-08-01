Southwest Airlines assumes no responsibility and will not be liable for loss or damage arising from normal wear and tear, such as cuts, scratches, scuffs, stains, dents, punctures, marks, and dirt.

Southwest Airlines assumes no responsibility and will not be liable for money; jewelry; photographic, video, and optical equipment; computers and other electronic equipment; computer software; silverware and china, fragile or perishable items; liquids; precious gems and metals; negotiable instruments; securities; business or personal documents; samples; items intended for sale; paintings, artifacts, and other works of art; antiques; collectors’ items; unique or irreplaceable items; heirlooms; research, experimental, and scholastic items and documents; manuscripts; furs; irreplaceable books or publications; and similar valuables contained in carryon or checked baggage. Passengers should not transport these items in or as checked baggage.

Furthermore, Southwest Airlines assumes no liability for defects in baggage manufacture.

Unless a Southwest Airlines Employee determines that damage is due to normal wear and tear, Southwest Airlines is liable for the loss or damage of protruding parts of luggage and other articles of checked baggage (e.g., wheels, feet, pockets, hanger hooks, pull handles, straps, zippers, locks, security straps).

The liability of Southwest Airlines (if any) for the loss, damage, or delay in delivery of carryon or checked baggage is limited to the proven amount of damage or loss, not to exceed $3,800.00 per fare-paying Customer, including Customers traveling on Southwest points tickets, unless, at the time of check-in, the Customer has declared the value of the baggage to be in excess of $3,800.00 and purchased the appropriate excess valuation. Excess valuation cannot be declared on items subject to a limited release of liability.

Note: The baggage liability limits do not apply for loss, damage, and/or delay of wheelchairs or other assistive devices that are declared by the Customer prior to transport.

International itineraries: If baggage is lost, damaged, or delayed, whether checked or unchecked, Southwest’s liability is limited to 1,288 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) for each passenger under the Montreal Convention or the Warsaw Convention, whichever may apply. Learn more about SDRs with the International Monetary Fund.